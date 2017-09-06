Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Report: Hull City interested in free agents Joe Ledley and Sebastian Bassong

Hull City manager Leonid Slutsky is reportedly hoping to sign free agents Joe Ledley and Sebastien Bassong.

Fenerbahce 'in Luciano Vietto talks'

Fenerbahce are in negotiations with Atletico Madrid over the signing of Luciano Vietto, according to a report.

Lionel Messi 'played key role in Denis Suarez future'

Lionel Messi convinced teammate Denis Suarez to stay at Barcelona beyond this summer's transfer window, according to a report.

Arda Turan: 'I am not leaving Barcelona'

Turkish attacker Arda Turan firmly denies suggestions that he is on the verge of leaving Barcelona.

Youssouf Mulumbu keen on move to Birmingham City?

Free agent Youssouf Mulumbu reportedly indicates that he is interested in a move to Birmingham City.

Burnley to return for Nicolas Castillo in January?

Burnley may reportedly renew their interest in Pumas striker Nicolas Castillo when the next transfer window opens in January.

Chelsea, Manchester United enter race for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can?

Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly decide to enter the race for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, who has less than a year remaining on his contract.

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur missed out on PSG's Thomas Meunier?

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly failed with offers for Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier during the closing days of the transfer window.

Arsenal, Everton take interest in North Korean forward Han Kwang-song?

Arsenal and Everton reportedly take an interest in North Korean forward Han Kwang-song, who is currently impressing at Perugia.

Juventus keen to win race for Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam?

Juventus are reportedly keen to wrap up a deal for Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam, who is also said to be a target for Chelsea and Liverpool.

Brendan Rodgers: 'Celtic wanted to buy Patrick Roberts'

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says that Manchester City were not interested in letting Patrick Roberts join the Scottish giants on a permanent deal.

Clubs from England, Italy keen on Barcelona's Rafinha?

Clubs from both England and Italy are reportedly keen on signing Barcelona midfielder Rafinha during the January transfer window.

Manchester United to return for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale?

Manchester United are reportedly given encouragement to make a bid for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale next summer.

Leicester City 'unlikely to sign former Manchester City right-back Bacary Sagna'

Leicester City are reportedly unlikely to sign former Manchester City right-back Bacary Sagna.

Manchester United 'never tried to sign Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez'

Manchester United reportedly did not try to sign Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez before Thursday's transfer deadline.