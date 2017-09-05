Fenerbahce 'in Luciano Vietto talks'

New Transfer Talk header

Fenerbahce are in negotiations with Atletico Madrid over the signing of Luciano Vietto, according to a report.
Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Fenerbahce are reportedly locked in negotiations with Atletico Madrid over the signing of Luciano Vietto.

Vietto, 23, joined Atletico in the summer of 2015 off the back of a 20-goal season with Villarreal, but the Argentine has struggled to make his mark in the Spanish capital.

He scored 10 times in 31 appearances during a loan spell at Sevilla last season, however, before returning to Atletico ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

It has been claimed that the striker is surplus to requirements at the Madrid club, and according to Diario AS, Atletico are currently in talks with Fenerbahce over Vietto's future.

The report claims that Fenerbahce would prefer to take the Argentine on loan before the Turkish transfer window closes on Friday night, but Atletico are only prepared to sanction a permanent deal.

Vietto has played 72 minutes of La Liga football for Atletico this season.

