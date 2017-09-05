New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'never tried to sign Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez'

Riyad Mahrez in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on August 11, 2017
Manchester United reportedly did not try to sign Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez before Thursday's transfer deadline.
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 11:04 UK

Manchester United reportedly never had an interest in signing Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez on deadline day of the summer transfer window.

Reports emerged claiming that the 26-year-old left Algeria's training camp last Thursday to finalise a move to Old Trafford.

However, according to the Leicester Mercury, United made no attempts to sign the 2016 PFA Player of the Year, nor did they try to sign anyone on the final day of the window.

On top of that, it is understood that throughout the entire summer Leicester did not receive a single bid from a Premier League club for the player.

Roma were the only outfit that tried to sign the winger, who released a statement at the end of last season insisting that he wanted to leave the King Power Stadium.

Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
 Riyad Mahrez in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on August 11, 2017
Manchester United 'never tried to sign Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez'
