Manchester United reportedly never had an interest in signing Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez on deadline day of the summer transfer window.

Reports emerged claiming that the 26-year-old left Algeria's training camp last Thursday to finalise a move to Old Trafford.

However, according to the Leicester Mercury, United made no attempts to sign the 2016 PFA Player of the Year, nor did they try to sign anyone on the final day of the window.

On top of that, it is understood that throughout the entire summer Leicester did not receive a single bid from a Premier League club for the player.

Roma were the only outfit that tried to sign the winger, who released a statement at the end of last season insisting that he wanted to leave the King Power Stadium.