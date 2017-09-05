New Transfer Talk header

Burnley to return for Nicolas Castillo in January?

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Burnley may reportedly renew their interest in Pumas striker Nicolas Castillo when the next transfer window opens in January.
Burnley boss Sean Dyche has reportedly decided to maintain his interest in signing Pumas striker Nicolas Castillo.

During the closing days of the transfer window, Dyche broke the club's transfer record to sign Chris Wood from Leeds United, but it appears that the Clarets were also keen on another frontman.

According to CDF, Burnley were in contention to bring Castillo to the Premier League after the Chilean netted eight times in 11 outings for Pumas.

The move was allegedly unsuccessful due to visa issues, but it has been suggested that Dyche is considering whether to return for the 24-year-old at the start of 2018.

Castillo - who has won nine caps for the South American nation - has previously had a spell in Europe with Club Brugge, where 10 goals were netted in 30 league appearances.

A general view prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor on April 11, 2015
