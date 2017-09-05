Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly failed with offers for Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier during the closing days of the transfer window.

Both clubs were successful in bringing in right-sided players, with Chelsea completing a deal for Torino's Davide Zappacosta and Spurs deciding to add Meunier's PSG teammate Serge Aurier to their squad.

However, according to The Sun, each of the London outfits only settled on their eventual signings after being told that Meunier was not for sale.

A source is quoted as saying: "Thomas was at the top of both Chelsea and Tottenham's wish lists, but PSG refused to let him go."

Since moving to Paris in July 2016, Meunier has impressed at the Parc des Princes with two goals being scored in 34 appearances in all competitions.