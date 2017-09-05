New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur missed out on PSG's Thomas Meunier?

Thomas Meunier and Mesut Ozil in action during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly failed with offers for Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier during the closing days of the transfer window.
Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly failed with bids to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier before the end of the transfer window.

Both clubs were successful in bringing in right-sided players, with Chelsea completing a deal for Torino's Davide Zappacosta and Spurs deciding to add Meunier's PSG teammate Serge Aurier to their squad.

However, according to The Sun, each of the London outfits only settled on their eventual signings after being told that Meunier was not for sale.

A source is quoted as saying: "Thomas was at the top of both Chelsea and Tottenham's wish lists, but PSG refused to let him go."

Since moving to Paris in July 2016, Meunier has impressed at the Parc des Princes with two goals being scored in 34 appearances in all competitions.

Lyon's French midfielder Corentin Tolisso (L) vies with Paris Saint-Germain's French defender Serge Aurier during the French L1 football match on September 21, 2014
