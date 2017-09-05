New Transfer Talk header

Juventus keen to win race for Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam?

Faouzi Ghoulam of Algeria attempts a shot at goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Round of 16 match between Germany and Algeria at Estadio Beira-Rio on June 30, 2014
Juventus are reportedly keen to wrap up a deal for Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam, who is also said to be a target for Chelsea and Liverpool.
Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam has reportedly emerged as a January transfer target for Juventus.

Since January 2014, Ghoulam has made 135 appearances for Napoli in all competitions, but the Algerian international has less than a year remaining on his contract at the Serie A club.

That led to interest in the 26-year-old's signature throughout the summer and although a transfer failed to materialise, it appears that three clubs are already considering another attempt to sign Ghoulam at the start of 2017.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are confident of being able to tempt Ghoulam to make the switch to Turin instead of extending his stay in Naples.

Chelsea and Liverpool are also said to hold an interest in the full-back, but it has been suggested that Juventus are the frontrunners to get a transfer over the line.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
