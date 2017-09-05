New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United to return for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale?

Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Manchester United are reportedly given encouragement to make a bid for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale next summer.
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 13:12 UK

Real Madrid have reportedly offered encouragement to Manchester United over the potential transfer of Gareth Bale.

Throughout this summer, United were frequently linked with a move for the winger, who endured an injury-hit 2016-17 campaign for the La Liga giants.

No deal materialised, and Bale has continually stressed that he remains happy in Madrid, but according to The Sun, United are likely to maintain their interest in the Welsh star.

While Real are said to have rebuffed approaches during the most recent transfer window, officials of the Bernabeu club have allegedly informed their United counterparts that a significant bid would be considered in 2018.

Bale still has five years remaining on his contract, while the 28-year-old has started both of Real's opening two league fixtures with Cristiano Ronaldo currently suspended.

It has been suggested that Real intend to give a more active role to Marco Asensio, who is quickly emerging as one of Spanish football's top prospects.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo watches on from the sidelines during his side's Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City on April 26, 2016
 Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
