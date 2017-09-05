New Transfer Talk header

Report: Hull City interested in free agents Joe Ledley and Sebastian Bassong

Hull City manager Leonid Slutsky is reportedly hoping to sign free agents Joe Ledley and Sebastien Bassong.
Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Hull City manager Leonid Slutsky has reportedly expressed an interest in signing free agents Joe Ledley and Sebastien Bassong.

Wales midfielder Ledley and Cameroon centre-back Bassong were released by Crystal Palace and Norwich City respectively at the end of last season.

The Tigers, meanwhile, sold midfield trio Sam Clucas, Tom Huddlestone and Ahmed Elmohamady in the summer, while defenders Harry Maguire and Curtis Davies also departed the KCOM Stadium.

As a result, The Mirror speculates that Slutsky is looking for reinforcements at the back and in the centre of the park, and has reportedly earmarked Ledley and Bassong to strengthen their ranks.

Hull currently sit eighth in the Championship table with two wins, two defeats and a draw from five games.

