Leicester City 'unlikely to sign former Manchester City right-back Bacary Sagna'

Manchester City's Bacary Sagna during the FA Cup fifth-round match against Huddersfield Town on February 18, 2017
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 11:17 UK

Leicester City will reportedly not be adding former Manchester City right-back Bacary Sagna to their squad.

The Foxes were said to be keeping close tabs on the 34-year-old, who was released by the two-time Premier League champions at the end of last season.

Danny Simpson has little competition for the right-back role, but according to the Leicester Mercury, Sagna is unlikely to be recruited by the club.

The Frenchman spent three years at City after joining from Arsenal on a free transfer in 2014, and in that time he won a single trophy - the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, Leicester will face Chelsea at home this Saturday when Premier League football returns after the international break.

Riyad Mahrez in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on August 11, 2017
