Leicester City will reportedly not be adding former Manchester City right-back Bacary Sagna to their squad.

The Foxes were said to be keeping close tabs on the 34-year-old, who was released by the two-time Premier League champions at the end of last season.

Danny Simpson has little competition for the right-back role, but according to the Leicester Mercury, Sagna is unlikely to be recruited by the club.

The Frenchman spent three years at City after joining from Arsenal on a free transfer in 2014, and in that time he won a single trophy - the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, Leicester will face Chelsea at home this Saturday when Premier League football returns after the international break.