New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Youssouf Mulumbu keen on move to Birmingham City?

Youssouf Mulumbu of Norwich City looks on during the pre season friendly match between Hitchin Town and Norwich City at Top Field Stadium on July 14, 2015 in Hitchin, England.
© Getty Images
Free agent Youssouf Mulumbu reportedly indicates that he is interested in a move to Birmingham City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 15:57 UK

Midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu has reportedly indicated that he would be interested in securing a move to Birmingham City.

Mulumbu is currently a free agent after being released by Norwich City at the end of last season, and it has been suggested that Birmingham boss Harry Redknapp could be keen on adding the player to his first-team squad.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Mulumbu has expressed a desire to remain in the Championship with a return to the West Midlands.

Between 2009 and 2015, the 30-year-old made 211 appearances for West Bromwich Albion in all competitions, the majority of which came in the Premier League.

Mulumbu featured on just 24 occasions during his time with Norwich, but the Congolese international remains well-respected at the second tier of English football.

The Blues have already made as many as 14 first-team signings since the end of the last campaign.

A general view of Birmingham City's St Andrews stadium on February 25, 2012
Read Next:
Birmingham sign Everton youngster Walsh
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Youssouf Mulumbu, Harry Redknapp, Football
Your Comments
More Birmingham City News
Youssouf Mulumbu of Norwich City looks on during the pre season friendly match between Hitchin Town and Norwich City at Top Field Stadium on July 14, 2015 in Hitchin, England.
Youssouf Mulumbu keen on move to Birmingham City?
 Harry Redknapp speaks at a press conference on March 22, 2016
Harry Redknapp bemoans "dead fortnight"
 Jack Wilshere strips during the Premier League game between Southampton and Bournemouth on April 1, 2017
Jack Wilshere 'rejects £90k-a-week deal at Birmingham City'
Birmingham sign Everton youngster WalshBirmingham's move for Song falls throughMaikel Kieftenbeld joins Derby CountyDonaldson swaps Birmingham for Sheff UnitedBirmingham sign Maxime Colin from Brentford
Young Birmingham defender joins BolognaBirmingham complete club-record Jota dealAlex Song 'jets in for Birmingham talks'Birmingham City 'make Jack Wilshere move'Birmingham complete Jason Lowe signing
> Birmingham City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Cardiff CityCardiff5500102815
2Ipswich TownIpswich540196312
3Leeds UnitedLeeds532072511
4Wolverhampton WanderersWolves531174310
5Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd53025419
6Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest53028809
7Preston North EndPreston52212118
8Hull City521212757
9Middlesbrough52124317
10Queens Park RangersQPR52126607
11Reading52125507
12Derby CountyDerby521257-27
13Bristol City51317616
14Fulham51314316
15Barnsley52037706
16Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds51314406
17Millwall51228625
18Aston Villa512279-25
19Sunderland512258-35
20Birmingham CityBirmingham511336-34
21Burton Albion511349-54
22Norwich CityNorwich5113612-64
23Brentford502359-42
24Bolton WanderersBolton5023410-62
> Full Version
 