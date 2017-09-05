New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arda Turan: 'I am not leaving Barcelona'

Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Turkish attacker Arda Turan firmly denies suggestions that he is on the verge of leaving Barcelona.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Arda Turan has firmly denied suggestions that he is on the verge of leaving Barcelona.

The 30-year-old has been strongly linked with a loan move to former club Galatasaray, with the Turkish transfer window remaining open until Friday night.

Turan, however, has insisted that he is "very happy" at Camp Nou, and will not be returning to Gala this month because the supporters 'do not want him'.

"I'm staying. I'm very happy here and I have a contract for another three years. Galatasaray is my home but I know they don't want me now (due to the fans). I don't want to harm the team," Turan told Beyaz Futbol.

Turan scored 12 times for his Spanish club in all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign, but he only started 14 La Liga fixtures, managing just three goals in the top flight last term.

Arda Turan reacts to a missed chance during the La Liga game between Real Sociedad and Barcelona on April 9, 2016
Read Next:
Barca confident of offloading Turan?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arda Turan, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Lionel Messi to consider Barcelona future?
 Denis Suarez in action during the Champions League game between Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach on December 6, 2016
Lionel Messi 'played key role in Denis Suarez future'
 Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Arda Turan: 'I am not leaving Barcelona'
Clubs from England, Italy keen on Rafinha?Nice: 'Barca pulled plug on Seri transfer'Messi 'blocked Ozil move to Barcelona'Mendieta: 'Neymar big loss for Barca'Dembele reveals two heroes at Barcelona
Dembele: 'I turned down Barca in 2016'Klopp: 'Coutinho stay is what we wanted'Sacchi: 'Insigne perfect for Barcelona'Barca confident of offloading Turan?Soler: 'Neymar deal affected Barcelona'
> Barcelona Homepage
More Galatasaray News
Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Arda Turan: 'I am not leaving Barcelona'
 Arda Turan reacts to a missed chance during the La Liga game between Real Sociedad and Barcelona on April 9, 2016
Barcelona 'hopeful of offloading Arda Turan before Turkish window closure'
 A general view of estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan ahead of the Spain v Ukraine EURO 2016 Qualifier on March 27, 2015
Sevilla sign Galatasaray defender Lionel Carole on loan
Manchester City confirm Denayer exitCity allow Denayer to join GalatasarayDenayer 'still wanted by Galatasaray'Galatasaray target loan move for Iwobi?Barca to hand free transfer to Turan?
Feghouli finalises move to GalatasaraySofiane Feghouli 'to join Galatasaray'Jason Denayer on Galatasaray radar?Sneijder completes move to NiceArda Turan 'set for Galatasaray loan'
> Galatasaray Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Sociedad22006246
2Barcelona22004046
3Leganes22002026
4Atletico MadridAtletico21107344
5Real Madrid21105234
6GironaGirona21103214
7Levante21103214
8Valencia21103214
9Sevilla21102114
10Athletic Bilbao21101014
11EibarEibar21011103
12Real Betis210123-13
13Espanyol201112-11
14Getafe201101-11
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo201125-31
16Celta Vigo200235-20
17Malaga200202-20
18AlavesAlaves200203-30
19Villarreal200204-40
20Las PalmasLas Palmas200216-50
> Full Version
 