Arda Turan: 'I am not leaving Barcelona'

Arda Turan has firmly denied suggestions that he is on the verge of leaving Barcelona.

The 30-year-old has been strongly linked with a loan move to former club Galatasaray, with the Turkish transfer window remaining open until Friday night.

Turan, however, has insisted that he is "very happy" at Camp Nou, and will not be returning to Gala this month because the supporters 'do not want him'.

"I'm staying. I'm very happy here and I have a contract for another three years. Galatasaray is my home but I know they don't want me now (due to the fans). I don't want to harm the team," Turan told Beyaz Futbol.

Turan scored 12 times for his Spanish club in all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign, but he only started 14 La Liga fixtures, managing just three goals in the top flight last term.