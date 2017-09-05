Arsenal and Everton reportedly take an interest in North Korean forward Han Kwang-song, who is currently impressing at Perugia.

Cagliari forward Han Kwang-song has reportedly started to attract interest from both Arsenal and Everton.

The North Korean attacker is currently on loan at Perugia, where he netted a hat-trick in Serie B last month, but it appears that the teenager may be provided with a chance to move to England in the future.

According to The Sun, both the Gunners and the Toffees have started to keep an eye on the 18-year-old, who has already represented Cagliari in Serie A.

Last season, Han made five substitute appearances in Italy's top flight, with his one goal coming against Torino who had England number one Joe Hart between the sticks.

Juventus are also said to be admirers of the Asian striker, although any potential move could depend on how Han fares in the second tier during the current campaign.