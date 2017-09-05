New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal and Everton reportedly take an interest in North Korean forward Han Kwang-song, who is currently impressing at Perugia.
Cagliari forward Han Kwang-song has reportedly started to attract interest from both Arsenal and Everton.

The North Korean attacker is currently on loan at Perugia, where he netted a hat-trick in Serie B last month, but it appears that the teenager may be provided with a chance to move to England in the future.

According to The Sun, both the Gunners and the Toffees have started to keep an eye on the 18-year-old, who has already represented Cagliari in Serie A.

Last season, Han made five substitute appearances in Italy's top flight, with his one goal coming against Torino who had England number one Joe Hart between the sticks.

Juventus are also said to be admirers of the Asian striker, although any potential move could depend on how Han fares in the second tier during the current campaign.

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Emre Can celebrates scoring during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Chelsea, Manchester United enter race for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can?
