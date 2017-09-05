New Transfer Talk header

Lionel Messi 'played key role in Denis Suarez future'

Denis Suarez in action during the Champions League game between Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach on December 6, 2016
Lionel Messi convinced teammate Denis Suarez to stay at Barcelona beyond this summer's transfer window, according to a report.
By , European Football Editor
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 18:17 UK

Lionel Messi reportedly convinced Denis Suarez to stay at Barcelona beyond this summer's transfer window.

Suarez, who returned to Camp Nou last summer following a spell with Villarreal, only made 12 La Liga starts for Barcelona during the 2016-17 campaign.

It is understood that Napoli made a £28m move for the 23-year-old in the latter stages of August, but according to Sport, Messi helped persuade the Spaniard to continue his career at Camp Nou.

Suarez managed just three goals in 32 appearances for Barcelona last term, and the Spain international has only played 27 minutes of La Liga football this season.

Ernesto Valverde's side will return to league action with a home game against Catalan rivals Espanyol this weekend.

Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Arda Turan: 'I am not leaving Barcelona'
