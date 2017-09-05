Lionel Messi convinced teammate Denis Suarez to stay at Barcelona beyond this summer's transfer window, according to a report.

Suarez, who returned to Camp Nou last summer following a spell with Villarreal, only made 12 La Liga starts for Barcelona during the 2016-17 campaign.

It is understood that Napoli made a £28m move for the 23-year-old in the latter stages of August, but according to Sport, Messi helped persuade the Spaniard to continue his career at Camp Nou.

Suarez managed just three goals in 32 appearances for Barcelona last term, and the Spain international has only played 27 minutes of La Liga football this season.

Ernesto Valverde's side will return to league action with a home game against Catalan rivals Espanyol this weekend.