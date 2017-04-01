Apr 1, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
vs.
Bournemouth
 

Manolo Gabbiadini ruled out of Bournemouth game

Manolo Gabbiadini lies injured during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini is ruled out of this weekend's game with Bournemouth.
Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini has been ruled out of this weekend's south coast clash with Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old has impressed since he joined the Saints in January, scoring six goals in five games, including four in four in the Premier League.

The Italian picked up a groin injury in the final game before the international break, however, and will not recover in time for the game at St Mary's on Saturday evening.

"I think that Gabbiadini cannot play this game," Saints manager Claude Puel told reporters today. "He is not available, but we will see for the next one."

After the game with the Cherries, the Saints face a home encounter with Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Virgil van Dijk is subbed with a foot injury during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Virgil van Dijk out for rest of season?
