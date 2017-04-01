Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini is ruled out of this weekend's game with Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old has impressed since he joined the Saints in January, scoring six goals in five games, including four in four in the Premier League.

The Italian picked up a groin injury in the final game before the international break, however, and will not recover in time for the game at St Mary's on Saturday evening.

"I think that Gabbiadini cannot play this game," Saints manager Claude Puel told reporters today. "He is not available, but we will see for the next one."

After the game with the Cherries, the Saints face a home encounter with Crystal Palace on Wednesday.