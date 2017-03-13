Roy Hodgson emerges as candidate for Norwich City manager's job?

Roy Hodgson at the London Football Awards on March 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Former England boss Roy Hodgson is reportedly considering taking on the manager's job at Norwich City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 13, 2017 at 20:09 UK

Former England boss Roy Hodgson is reportedly considering taking the manager's vacancy at Norwich City.

The 69-year-old has been clear about his openness to return to management after he stepped down as England boss last summer.

Hodgson announced his resignation immediately after the Three Lions were knocked out of the European Championship by minnows Iceland in France.

According to The Mirror, Hodgson is an option for Norwich, who parted company with Alex Neil last Friday.

It is understood that the former West Bromwich Albion boss, who reportedly spoke to Leicester City about becoming Claudio Ranieri's successor, is mulling over the possibility of taking over at Carrow Road.

The report adds that Norwich were interested in speaking to Gary Rowett, but the former Birmingham City boss is said to be on the verge of joining Derby County.

Gary Rowett of Birmingham City looks on during the pre season friendly match between Nuneaton Town and Birmingham City at the James Parnell Stadium on July 14, 2015
Read Next:
Report: Rowett interested in Norwich job
>
View our homepages for Roy Hodgson, Alex Neil, Claudio Ranieri, Gary Rowett, Football
Your Comments
More Norwich City News
Manager Alan Irvine of West Brom looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Southampton and West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's Stadium on August 23, 2014
Alan Irvine not interested in Norwich City manager's job
 Roy Hodgson at the London Football Awards on March 2, 2017
Roy Hodgson emerges as candidate for Norwich City manager's job?
 Eagles manager Alan Pardew watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Alan Pardew favourite for Norwich City job
Report: Rowett interested in Norwich jobNorwich City sack manager Alex NeilAlex Neil admits dressing room frustrationMonk attracting interest from Championship trio?Norwich lead race for Arsenal youngster?
Neil named as new favourite for Gers jobNeil plays down pressure of derby with IpswichMick McCarthy: 'Pressure is on Norwich'Report: Rangers consider Irvine appointmentAlex Neil "not naive" over job security
> Norwich City Homepage
More England News
Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Morgan Schneiderin hails "special" Ross Barkley
 England midfielder Jordan Henderson in action during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: 'Jordan Henderson has no chance of featuring for England'
 Roy Hodgson at the London Football Awards on March 2, 2017
Roy Hodgson emerges as candidate for Norwich City manager's job?
Steven Gerrard to join England setup?Andre Gray sets sights on England call-upEngland down to 14th in FIFA rankingsSteve Cook attracting interest from Albion?Jack Butland close to first-team return
Southgate 'to run rule over Carroll'Andre Gray in line for England call-up?Bilic: 'Carroll injuries ruining England chances'Southgate aiming to make England world's bestBilic undecided on Carroll inclusion
> England Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle37245870323877
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton37238663313277
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3622594739871
4Leeds UnitedLeeds372061150361466
5Reading37197114949064
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds371881148371162
7Fulham361612863422160
8Preston North EndPreston371511115145656
9Norwich CityNorwich37159136356754
10Derby CountyDerby371410133936352
11Barnsley37149145553251
12Aston Villa371212133739-248
13Cardiff CityCardiff37139155053-348
14Brentford36138155452247
15Queens Park RangersQPR37138164150-947
16Ipswich TownIpswich371015123744-745
17Birmingham CityBirmingham371111153854-1644
18Burton Albion371011163648-1241
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest37117195162-1140
20Wolverhampton WanderersWolves35109164146-539
21Bristol City37108194653-738
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn36911164253-1138
23Wigan AthleticWigan37810193142-1134
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3745283282-5017
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 