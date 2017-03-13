Former England boss Roy Hodgson is reportedly considering taking on the manager's job at Norwich City.

Former England boss Roy Hodgson is reportedly considering taking the manager's vacancy at Norwich City.

The 69-year-old has been clear about his openness to return to management after he stepped down as England boss last summer.

Hodgson announced his resignation immediately after the Three Lions were knocked out of the European Championship by minnows Iceland in France.

According to The Mirror, Hodgson is an option for Norwich, who parted company with Alex Neil last Friday.

It is understood that the former West Bromwich Albion boss, who reportedly spoke to Leicester City about becoming Claudio Ranieri's successor, is mulling over the possibility of taking over at Carrow Road.

The report adds that Norwich were interested in speaking to Gary Rowett, but the former Birmingham City boss is said to be on the verge of joining Derby County.