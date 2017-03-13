Crowd generic

Derby County will reportedly announce the appointment of Gary Rowett as the club's new manager on Tuesday.
The Rams have moved quickly to hire a new leader following Sunday's sacking of Steve McClaren, who oversaw just two wins in the team's last 10 Championship fixtures.

It was reported earlier today that Rowett, who has been out of work since his shock departure from Birmingham City in December, was the frontrunner for the position.

Now, according to BBC Sport, a deal to bring in the 43-year-old is running smoothly and it could be finalised as early as tomorrow.

It is believed that Kevin Summerfield, who worked alongside Rowett at Burton Albion and Birmingham, will join the setup at Pride Park.

Rowett - a former defender - is already familiar with the club having made 120 appearances as a player for them between 1995 and 1998.

Derby currently sit 10th in the Championship table, 10 points adrift of the playoff places.

Gary Rowett of Birmingham City looks on during the pre season friendly match between Nuneaton Town and Birmingham City at the James Parnell Stadium on July 14, 2015
