Derby County reportedly approach former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett over the possibility of becoming the club's new manager.

Derby County have reportedly approached Gary Rowett over the possibility of becoming the club's next manager.

The Rams sacked Steve McClaren on Sunday following a run of just one win in nine league games which had seen the club drop 10 points adrift of the playoff places.

Derby are understood to want to move quickly with their appointment of a successor, and Sky Sports News reports that they have made Rowett their number one target.

Rowett has been out of work since December, when he was abruptly sacked by Birmingham City, but has been linked with the likes of Swansea City, Norwich City and Nottingham Forest in recent months.

Derby are keen to have a new man in charge before Saturday's East Midlands derby with Forest and will reportedly hold talks with Rowett later today.