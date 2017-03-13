Crowd generic

Derby County

Derby County eye Gary Rowett as Steve McClaren replacement

Gary Rowett of Birmingham City looks on during the pre season friendly match between Nuneaton Town and Birmingham City at the James Parnell Stadium on July 14, 2015
Derby County reportedly approach former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett over the possibility of becoming the club's new manager.
Last Updated: Monday, March 13, 2017 at 14:08 UK

The Rams sacked Steve McClaren on Sunday following a run of just one win in nine league games which had seen the club drop 10 points adrift of the playoff places.

Derby are understood to want to move quickly with their appointment of a successor, and Sky Sports News reports that they have made Rowett their number one target.

Rowett has been out of work since December, when he was abruptly sacked by Birmingham City, but has been linked with the likes of Swansea City, Norwich City and Nottingham Forest in recent months.

Derby are keen to have a new man in charge before Saturday's East Midlands derby with Forest and will reportedly hold talks with Rowett later today.

