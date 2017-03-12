Derby County confirm Steve McClaren departure

Newcastle United's English head coach Steve McClaren watches his players from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on November 7, 2
© Getty Images
Derby County confirm the departure of manager Steve McClaren, assistant manager Chris Powell and technical director Chris Evans with immediate effect.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 20:30 UK

Derby County have confirmed the departure of manager Steve McClaren with immediate effect.

The 55-year-old had seen his side pick up just one win from their last nine Championship outings, putting an end to their outside hopes of securing a playoff spot.

The Rams are now 10 points off the top six and 25 points behind pacesetters Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion following their 3-0 reverse to the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium on Friday night.

In a statement on the official Derby website, chairman Mel Morris wrote: "Steve is a great coach, we have very talented players and first class facilities but the heartbeat, commitment, focus and passion has been lacking something fundamental.

"The Brighton game on Friday night was so far from what we expect to see from those wearing a Derby County shirt.

"To ensure we are on the right path, it is important to put the building blocks in place so we can develop a team we can all be proud of. Players should wear the shirt with pride and share, espouse and exude the qualities and values we believe are important to the club, its supporters and the community.

"We need a manager who shares our values and who is prepared to develop the team, staff and processes that will set us on course for a sustainable place in the Premier League. We are less concerned about timescales than we are about getting things right. Of course we would like to achieve this sooner rather than later.

"That manager will of course be given the full support and backing of myself, the board, our executive team and staff to shape and develop the team around those who truly and demonstrably want to be part of Derby County."

The East Midlands side also confirmed that assistant manager Chris Powell and technical director Chris Evans have also left the iPro Stadium, with an announcement regarding a new head coach to be made in the coming days.

Newcastle United's English head coach Steve McClaren applauds on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane in north London on December 13, 2015.
Read Next:
Steve McClaren 'facing Derby County sack'
>
View our homepages for Steve McClaren, Mel Morris, Chris Powell, Chris Evans, Football
Your Comments
More Derby County News
Newcastle United's English head coach Steve McClaren watches his players from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on November 7, 2
Derby County confirm Steve McClaren departure
 Newcastle United's English head coach Steve McClaren applauds on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane in north London on December 13, 2015.
Steve McClaren 'facing Derby County sack for second time'
 Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Brighton & Hove Albion and Seville at Amex Stadium on August 2, 2015
Result: Brighton & Hove Albion keep automatic promotion hopes on course
Monk attracting interest from Championship trio?McClaren: "We should never have lost"Result: Leicester earn FA Cup respite with Derby winTeam News: Ranieri rings changes for FA Cup clashLive Commentary: Leicester City 3-1 Derby County (AET) - as it happened
Ranieri expecting "tough" Derby testMcClaren backs "experienced" RanieriMcClaren: 'Derby underdogs for Leicester tie'Man Utd's Wilson has loan at Derby cancelledSutton drawn at home against Arsenal in FA Cup
> Derby County Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle37245870323877
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton37238663313277
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3622594739871
4Leeds UnitedLeeds372061150361466
5Reading37197114949064
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds371881148371162
7Fulham361612863422160
8Preston North EndPreston371511115145656
9Norwich CityNorwich37159136356754
10Derby CountyDerby371410133936352
11Barnsley37149145553251
12Aston Villa371212133739-248
13Cardiff CityCardiff37139155053-348
14Brentford36138155452247
15Queens Park RangersQPR37138164150-947
16Ipswich TownIpswich371015123744-745
17Birmingham CityBirmingham371111153854-1644
18Burton Albion371011163648-1241
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest37117195162-1140
20Wolverhampton WanderersWolves35109164146-539
21Bristol City37108194653-738
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn36911164253-1138
23Wigan AthleticWigan37810193142-1134
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3745283282-5017
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 