Leeds United boss Garry Monk has reportedly attracted interest from three clubs in the Championship.

Monk has helped guide Leeds into a playoff spot at the second tier after being appointed manager in the summer, but he is yet to sign an extension to his current contract.

According to the Daily Star, that has alerted Derby County, Norwich City and Nottingham Forest as they consider their options ahead of next season.

Steve McClaren is only 26 games into his second spell at Derby but his team have only won two of their last 10 fixtures in the Championship, while Alex Neil's future at Norwich is up in the air after an inconsistent campaign.

Nottingham Forest are currently without a permanent manager after Philippe Montanier left his role in January.

Monk has won 22 of his 41 matches in charge at Elland Road.