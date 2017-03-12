Derby County chief Mel Morris is reportedly unhappy with his side's recent run of form and is seriously considering getting rid of boss Steve McClaren for a second time.

Steve McClaren's future as Derby County manager is in doubt following a dreadful run of Championship results, according to a report.

The ex-England boss has seen his side pick up just one win from their last nine league outings, putting an end to their outside hopes of securing a playoff spot.

Derby are now 10 points off the top six and a whopping 25 behind pacesetters Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion following their 3-0 reverse to the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium on Friday night.

It is claimed by The Telegraph that chairman Mel Morris was left furious by the way County surrendered on the South Coast and is seriously considering swinging the axe.

McClaren was only re-appointed by Derby in October, 17 months after being sacked following a similarly alarming run of form in the tail end of the 2014-15 season.