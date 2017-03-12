Steve McClaren 'facing Derby County sack for second time'

Newcastle United's English head coach Steve McClaren applauds on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane in north London on December 13, 2015.
© Getty Images
Derby County chief Mel Morris is reportedly unhappy with his side's recent run of form and is seriously considering getting rid of boss Steve McClaren for a second time.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 10:35 UK

Steve McClaren's future as Derby County manager is in doubt following a dreadful run of Championship results, according to a report.

The ex-England boss has seen his side pick up just one win from their last nine league outings, putting an end to their outside hopes of securing a playoff spot.

Derby are now 10 points off the top six and a whopping 25 behind pacesetters Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion following their 3-0 reverse to the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium on Friday night.

It is claimed by The Telegraph that chairman Mel Morris was left furious by the way County surrendered on the South Coast and is seriously considering swinging the axe.

McClaren was only re-appointed by Derby in October, 17 months after being sacked following a similarly alarming run of form in the tail end of the 2014-15 season.

Newcastle United's English head coach Steve McClaren gestures from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane in north London on December 13, 2015
Read Next:
McClaren: "We should never have lost"
>
View our homepages for Steve McClaren, Mel Morris, Football
Your Comments
More Derby County News
Newcastle United's English head coach Steve McClaren applauds on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane in north London on December 13, 2015.
Steve McClaren 'facing Derby County sack for second time'
 Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Brighton & Hove Albion and Seville at Amex Stadium on August 2, 2015
Result: Brighton & Hove Albion keep automatic promotion hopes on course
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Leeds United boss Garry Monk attracting interest from Championship trio?
McClaren: "We should never have lost"Result: Leicester earn FA Cup respite with Derby winTeam News: Ranieri rings changes for FA Cup clashLive Commentary: Leicester City 3-1 Derby County (AET) - as it happenedRanieri expecting "tough" Derby test
McClaren backs "experienced" RanieriMcClaren: 'Derby underdogs for Leicester tie'Man Utd's Wilson has loan at Derby cancelledSutton drawn at home against Arsenal in FA CupChris Martin signs new Derby deal
> Derby County Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle37245870323877
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton37238663313277
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3622594739871
4Leeds UnitedLeeds372061150361466
5Reading37197114949064
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds371881148371162
7Fulham361612863422160
8Preston North EndPreston371511115145656
9Norwich CityNorwich37159136356754
10Derby CountyDerby371410133936352
11Barnsley37149145553251
12Aston Villa371212133739-248
13Cardiff CityCardiff37139155053-348
14Brentford36138155452247
15Queens Park RangersQPR37138164150-947
16Ipswich TownIpswich371015123744-745
17Birmingham CityBirmingham371111153854-1644
18Burton Albion371011163648-1241
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest37117195162-1140
20Wolverhampton WanderersWolves35109164146-539
21Bristol City37108194653-738
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn36911164253-1138
23Wigan AthleticWigan37810193142-1134
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3745283282-5017
> Full Version
 