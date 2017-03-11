General view of Carrow Road

Norwich City

Alan Pardew favourite for Norwich City job

Eagles manager Alan Pardew watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Alan Pardew reportedly emerges as the favourite to take over at Norwich City following Alex Neil's dismissal.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 13:46 UK

Alan Pardew has emerged as the favourite to take the managerial post at Norwich City.

The Canaries are currently in the market for a new manager after Alex Neil was sacked on Friday with the club eighth in the Championship table and nine points adrift of the playoffs.

Pardew has been out of work since being axed by Crystal Palace over Christmas and, according to The Sun, he is now being courted by Norwich as they look to win promotion back to the Premier League next season.

The newspaper claims that Pardew is "desperate" for a return to management and "is willing to take on the challenge of leading Norwich back to the big time and repeating his feat of winning promotion at some of his previous clubs".

Former Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett has also been linked with the position.

Norwich City manager Alex Neil feels like he's headbutted a horse after his side are relegated from the Premier League despite a 4-2 win over Watford on May 11, 2016
Read Next:
Alex Neil admits dressing room frustration
>
View our homepages for Alan Pardew, Alex Neil, Gary Rowett, Football
Your Comments
More Norwich City News
Eagles manager Alan Pardew watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Alan Pardew favourite for Norwich City job
 Alex Neil Manager of Norwich City looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Everton at Carrow Road on December 12, 2015
Norwich City sack manager Alex Neil
 Gary Rowett of Birmingham City looks on during the pre season friendly match between Nuneaton Town and Birmingham City at the James Parnell Stadium on July 14, 2015
Report: Gary Rowett interested in vacant Norwich City job
Alex Neil admits dressing room frustrationMonk attracting interest from Championship trio?Norwich lead race for Arsenal youngster?Neil named as new favourite for Gers jobNeil plays down pressure of derby with Ipswich
Mick McCarthy: 'Pressure is on Norwich'Report: Rangers consider Irvine appointmentAlex Neil "not naive" over job securityResult: Norwich miss chance to move into playoffsNeil surprised by Moxey's Norwich exit
> Norwich City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle36245769294077
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton37238663313277
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3521594639768
4Leeds UnitedLeeds362051150361465
5Reading36197104946364
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds361881048351362
7Fulham351512860411957
8Norwich CityNorwich36158136154753
9Preston North EndPreston361411114845353
10Derby CountyDerby371410133936352
11Barnsley36148145452250
12Brentford35138145451347
13Cardiff CityCardiff36138154952-347
14Queens Park RangersQPR36137164150-946
15Aston Villa361112133539-445
16Ipswich TownIpswich361014123643-744
17Birmingham CityBirmingham361110153753-1643
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest36117185161-1040
19Burton Albion36911163548-1338
20Blackburn RoversBlackburn35910164051-1137
21Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3499164046-636
22Bristol City3698194553-835
23Wigan AthleticWigan36810183141-1034
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3645273281-4917
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 