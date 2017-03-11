Alan Pardew favourite for Norwich City job

Alan Pardew reportedly emerges as the favourite to take over at Norwich City following Alex Neil's dismissal.

Alan Pardew has emerged as the favourite to take the managerial post at Norwich City.

The Canaries are currently in the market for a new manager after Alex Neil was sacked on Friday with the club eighth in the Championship table and nine points adrift of the playoffs.

Pardew has been out of work since being axed by Crystal Palace over Christmas and, according to The Sun, he is now being courted by Norwich as they look to win promotion back to the Premier League next season.

The newspaper claims that Pardew is "desperate" for a return to management and "is willing to take on the challenge of leading Norwich back to the big time and repeating his feat of winning promotion at some of his previous clubs".

Former Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett has also been linked with the position.