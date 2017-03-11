General view of Carrow Road

Norwich City

Alan Irvine not interested in Norwich City manager's job

Manager Alan Irvine of West Brom looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Southampton and West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's Stadium on August 23, 2014
Norwich City caretaker manager Alan Irvine reveals that he "will not apply" for the permanent job as he is too loyal to Alex Neil, the man who brought him to the club.
Alan Irvine has stressed that he has no intention of succeeding Alex Neil as Norwich City's next permanent manager.

The 58-year-old stepped in for the Canaries' 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon, less than 24 hours after Neil was given the shove.

Irvine was brought to Carrow Road by Neil in July to provide an experienced head in the dugout, but City's hopes of a first-time return to the Premier League have since evaporated following a poor run of form.

Alan Pardew and Gary Rowett are the early frontrunners to take over from Neil, and Irvine wants to remain at the club in some capacity under the new regime.

"I got a phone call late on Friday afternoon, just as I thought I was going to have a quiet Friday night, and I was simply asked to take the team for this game and the next one," he told reporters. "When you are asked by the board to do that, that is what you do so I agreed to that. Alex came back to the training ground after the board meeting. It was good to see him.

"I won't apply for the job. I told Alex right from the beginning I am not a threat to him. With my age and experience that could have been regarded as such when I first came in. Even before I agreed to come I wanted that made clear. I can't tell him that and then apply for the job. What my role is in the future is not in my hands.

"I may still be at the club in the same capacity, or a different one or I could be away. This is a great club. I made a decision to move 250 miles away from home in the eagerness to get back to the Premier League. I think this club is capable of getting back. It will be difficult but this club should be aiming for that, if not this season then next. I don't regret my decision and if the club want me to be here I would like to be here."

Norwich's draw with Blackburn leaves them winless in six games and eight points adrift of Sheffield Wednesday in the final playoff spot.

Eagles manager Alan Pardew watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
