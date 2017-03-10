Report: Gary Rowett interested in vacant Norwich City job

Gary Rowett of Birmingham City looks on during the pre season friendly match between Nuneaton Town and Birmingham City at the James Parnell Stadium on July 14, 2015
A report claims that Gary Rowett has shown an interest in taking over from Alex Neil as Norwich City manager, while Steve Cotterill is also keen on the position.
Friday, March 10, 2017

Former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett is keen on a return to management with Championship side Norwich City, according to a report.

The 42-year-old was controversially dismissed by the Blues just before Christmas, having guided the club into playoff contention in the first half of the season.

Rowett's stock has only continued to rise during his time out of work, largely due to the reverse in fortunes of the side he left behind, and he recently admitted to wanting a crack at the Premier League.

It is claimed by Sky Sports News that he has shown his interest in the Norwich job, however, just hours after Alex Neil was given the boot following a disappointing run of form.

Neil leaves the club eighth in the table and nine points off the playoff zone, following a run of one win in seven games that led to growing frustration in the dressing room.

The same report suggests that Steve Cotterill, out of work for the past 14 months since being sacked by Bristol City, is also keen on the vacant position.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
