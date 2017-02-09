Crowd generic

Birmingham City

Gary Rowett admits Premier League ambitions

Gary Rowett of Birmingham City looks on during the pre season friendly match between Nuneaton Town and Birmingham City at the James Parnell Stadium on July 14, 2015
© Getty Images
Former Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett admits that he harbours ambitions to work in the Premier League.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 11:55 UK

Former Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett has admitted that he harbours ambitions to work in the Premier League.

The 42-year-old earned plaudits with his work for the Championship side, turning them from relegation candidates to promotion hopefuls before he was surprisingly sacked just before Christmas.

Rowett has since been linked with a number of top-flight jobs, including strugglers Swansea City and Hull City, and has admitted that he would consider "exciting" offers.

"Of course as a young manager I've got ambitions," he told Sky Sports News. "I don't think I've ever said to myself 'I want to manage there'. It's all about learning and continuing to improve. If I improve to the level I think I can, then undoubtedly, hopefully at some point I'll get that opportunity [in the Premier League]. It's very difficult to get those opportunities because the jobs are few and far between. There's so many great candidates out there from all walks of life to try and get those jobs.

"I've coached at all different levels, I've been coaching and managing for 12 years, so I'm quite experienced over that period of time. I would take on anything that I felt was really, really exciting. Football is a great opportunity to go and learn new cultures and new levels of football. As a manager you're always trying to challenge yourself in different ways so I don't know what that challenge is yet.

"I'm patient in terms of waiting for that challenge because I think it has to be the right one. But I'ma also not egotistical enough to turn down an exciting opportunity, whether it's abroad, in a different division, whatever it is. I'm pretty excited for whatever's round the corner."

Rowett previously had a two-year spell at Burton Albion, guiding them to the top of League Two before leaving to take over at Birmingham.

Waford boss Gianfranco Zola during the match against Nottingham Forest on August 25, 2013
Read Next:
Zola: 'Playoffs not easy but achievable'
>
View our homepages for Gary Rowett, Football
Your Comments
More Birmingham City News
Gary Rowett of Birmingham City looks on during the pre season friendly match between Nuneaton Town and Birmingham City at the James Parnell Stadium on July 14, 2015
Gary Rowett admits Premier League ambitions
 Waford boss Gianfranco Zola during the match against Nottingham Forest on August 25, 2013
Gianfranco Zola: 'Playoffs not easy but achievable'
 Krystian Bielik of Arsenal
Arsenal defender Krystian Bielik seals Birmingham City loan switch
Arsenal defender to join Birmingham?Jerome Sinclair joins Birmingham on loanSinclair 'to join Birmingham from Watford'Chesterfield make double signingBirmingham offload Fabbrini to Italian club
Birmingham City sign non-league playerBirmingham complete Kerim Frei signingBirmingham complete Keita signingZola "convinced" results will improveResult: Newcastle hold off Birmingham to advance
> Birmingham City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle29202757233462
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton29187447242361
3Reading3017584439556
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2917483732555
5Leeds UnitedLeeds301731042301254
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2914783428649
7Norwich CityNorwich30145115042847
8Derby CountyDerby2913793022846
9Barnsley30136114844445
10Fulham291110846331343
11Preston North EndPreston30119103837142
12Birmingham CityBirmingham301010103239-740
13Brentford29107124038237
14Aston Villa2981292932-336
15Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest30106144248-636
16Ipswich TownIpswich3099123139-836
17Cardiff CityCardiff30106143444-1036
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2998123840-235
19Queens Park RangersQPR3097142942-1334
20Bristol City2994163841-331
21Burton Albion3087153041-1131
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2977153446-1228
23Wigan AthleticWigan2968152635-926
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3044222764-3716
> Full Version