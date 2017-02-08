Crowd generic

Birmingham City

Gianfranco Zola: 'Playoffs not easy but achievable'

Waford boss Gianfranco Zola during the match against Nottingham Forest on August 25, 2013
© Getty Images
Birmingham manager Gianfranco Zola insists that reaching the playoffs this season is still an "achievable" target.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 15:38 UK

Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola has insisted that reaching the playoffs is still an "achievable" target for his side this season.

The Midlands outfit were seventh in the Championship table when they made the shock decision to sack Gary Rowett and replace him with Zola just before Christmas.

The Italian got off to a rocky start in the hotseat and went eight games without a win before finally claiming all three points with a 1-0 victory over Fulham at St Andrew's on Saturday.

Brum are now down to 12th in the table and a not-insurmountable nine points off the top six with 16 games of their season left to play.

"Of course we have to set a good target, which is not easy but is achievable," Zola told reporters at his Wednesday press conference. "We are going to try very hard. Were we ever looking over our shoulder? I wasn't looking up or down, I was looking at how the team was improving and settling as a team.

"To be honest the camp has always been good. The players were totally happy in what they were doing but obviously the atmosphere [has now] lifted a little bit higher."

Next up for Zola's side is a tough trip to sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

Liverpool's foward Jerome Sinclair in action during the UEFA Youth League match between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC on February 24, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle29202757233462
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton29187447242361
3Reading3017584439556
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2917483732555
5Leeds UnitedLeeds301731042301254
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2914783428649
7Norwich CityNorwich30145115042847
8Derby CountyDerby2913793022846
9Barnsley30136114844445
10Fulham291110846331343
11Preston North EndPreston30119103837142
12Birmingham CityBirmingham301010103239-740
13Brentford29107124038237
14Aston Villa2981292932-336
15Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest30106144248-636
16Ipswich TownIpswich3099123139-836
17Cardiff CityCardiff30106143444-1036
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2998123840-235
19Queens Park RangersQPR3097142942-1334
20Bristol City2994163841-331
21Burton Albion3087153041-1131
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2977153446-1228
23Wigan AthleticWigan2968152635-926
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3044222764-3716
> Full Version