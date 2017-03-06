General view of Carrow Road

Norwich City

Alex Neil admits Norwich City dressing room frustration

Norwich City manager Alex Neil feels like he's headbutted a horse after his side are relegated from the Premier League despite a 4-2 win over Watford on May 11, 2016
© Getty Images
Norwich City manager Alex Neil offers a frank assessment of the direction his side's season is heading following Saturday's heavy defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 6, 2017 at 18:35 UK

Alex Neil has admitted that there is currently a real sense of frustration in the Norwich City camp, but has hit back at suggestions that the dressing room is divided.

The 35-year-old was speaking in wake of Cameron Jerome's comments at the weekend when claiming that certain individuals were playing for themselves and not the team.

Norwich went down 5-1 to Sheffield Wednesday in a game that they could not afford to lose if they were to keep their Championship playoff hopes alive, and Neil admits that his side have lacked togetherness at times in recent weeks following a run of one win in six.

"There are not big issues [with the dressing room]," he told reporters. "There is a frustration and how does that manifest itself? How do you release it? Ultimately you are going to look at yourself and then the guys around you and saying that is not enough from me and certainly not enough from you lads as well. You get angry, frustrated. They are not good emotions.

"I don't know what else you expect the guy to say? He spoke honestly and openly and we have shared the frustrations and anger amongst each other because we feel we should be performing better. We went to Brighton, we got beat convincingly, we went to Sheffield and we got beat convincingly. They haven't performed well enough. That is a fact. After games when you speak to a manager or a player everything is really, really raw.

"I don't think anyone could dispute that fact. What he actually said was there was a lack of respect towards the management, in regard to they didn't follow the instructions. That is what you forgot to add. He is talking about a lack of respect, in the sense when your mate is in trouble, or not performing well, what we should be doing is rallying around as a group to bail him out.

"To bail him out of the s*** basically. We are not doing that at the moment. We are looking after our own wee bit, which isn't the basis of a great team, is it? However we have displayed those attributes at stages throughout the season. We have not done it consistently enough. When you don't then you just become an average team."

Norwich, who face strugglers Bristol City on Tuesday night in their next outing, are currently eighth in the division and nine points off the playoffs.

Alex 'Mitchell' Neil watches on during the Premier League game between Norwich City and Chelsea on March 1, 2016
Read Next:
Neil named as new favourite for Gers job
>
View our homepages for Alex Neil, Cameron Jerome, Football
Your Comments
More Norwich City News
Norwich City manager Alex Neil feels like he's headbutted a horse after his side are relegated from the Premier League despite a 4-2 win over Watford on May 11, 2016
Alex Neil admits Norwich City dressing room frustration
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Leeds United boss Garry Monk attracting interest from Championship trio?
 A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Norwich City lead race for Arsenal youngster Nathan Tella?
Neil named as new favourite for Gers jobNeil plays down pressure of derby with IpswichMick McCarthy: 'Pressure is on Norwich'Report: Rangers consider Irvine appointmentAlex Neil "not naive" over job security
Result: Norwich miss chance to move into playoffsNeil surprised by Moxey's Norwich exitWildschut joins Norwich from WiganBurnley confirm Robbie Brady captureNorwich complete loan deal for Dijks
> Norwich City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle35244769294076
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton35218658312771
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3420594539665
4Leeds UnitedLeeds352041149351464
5Reading35196104946363
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds351871047341361
7Fulham341511859401956
8Norwich CityNorwich35157136053752
9Preston North EndPreston351410114744352
10Derby CountyDerby35149123832651
11Barnsley35148135350350
12Cardiff CityCardiff35137154851-346
13Aston Villa351112123538-345
14Brentford34128145149244
15Ipswich TownIpswich351013123643-743
16Queens Park RangersQPR35127163949-1043
17Birmingham CityBirmingham351110143752-1543
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest35117174958-940
19Burton Albion35910163447-1337
20Blackburn RoversBlackburn3499163950-1136
21Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3398164046-635
22Bristol City3597194452-834
23Wigan AthleticWigan35710183041-1131
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3545263279-4717
> Full Version
 