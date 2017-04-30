Middlesbrough defender Calum Chambers calls on his side to react to their late 2-2 draw with Manchester City when they face league leaders Chelsea next week.

Boro looked on course for a crucial and unexpected three points in their battle to avoid the drop until Gabriel Jesus struck with an 85th-minute equaliser to rescue a draw for Pep Guardiola's side.

The result does little for Middlesbrough's survival hopes, leaving them six points from safety with only three games of the season remaining, but Chambers insists that his side will not give up hope until safety is no longer mathematically possible.

"It's about how we react now - we have to react and keep fighting until it's over to give everything we've got until the end," he told the club's official website.

"Everyone's got to be switched on until the very last minute. It's the Premier League, you've got to be aware.

"We're going to watch the (Jesus) goal back and analyse the performance. (But) I'm pretty gutted and devastated for everyone in the changing room and the fans."

Boro's next match comes away to league leaders Chelsea next Monday before taking on Southampton and Liverpool in their final two games of the campaign.