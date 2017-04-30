Apr 30, 2017 at 2.05pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
2-2
Man CityManchester City
Negredo (38'), Chambers (77')
Stuani (16'), Forshaw (54'), Fabio (67'), de Roon (69')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Aguero (68' pen.), Jesus (85')
Kompany (31'), Sane (68'), Otamendi (76'), Sterling (81')

Steve Agnew hails 'battling' Middlesbrough team

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough caretaker boss Steve Agnew pays tribute to his team's "fighting spirit" following Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 17:05 UK

Middlesbrough caretaker boss Steve Agnew has paid tribute to his team following Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League.

Relegation-threatened Boro twice led at the Riverside Stadium, but an 85th-minute equaliser from Man City's returning forward Gabriel Jesus ensured that the points would be shared.

Agnew has praised his players for showing their "fighting spirit", and has also criticised the referee for handing Man City a penalty in the second period, which Sergio Aguero converted for 1-1.

"It was an enjoyable game to watch. We were disappointed to concede at the end, but I think that the effort and bravery was a credit to the players. That was the fighting spirit that we have shown over the past few weeks," Agnew told reporters.

"From where I was I didn't think that it was a penalty and I thought Sane went down very very easily. I find it strange that the referee can give the penalty from where he is positioned.

"To take the lead twice against a top team is something that is to the credit to my side. There are still nine points to play for and with the spirit that the team has shown, there is no reason that we can't win more matches."

Middlesbrough remain 19th in the Premier League table - six points behind 17th-place Hull City - ahead of their trip to league leaders Chelsea on May 8.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho refuses to criticise players
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Steve Agnew, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Result: Middlesbrough, Manchester City share points at Riverside
 Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Steve Agnew hails 'battling' Middlesbrough team
 Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
Team News: Gabriel Jesus starts as Manchester City make five changes for Middlesbrough
Preview: Middlesbrough vs. Manchester CityAgnew: 'Boro in a better place now'Agnew: 'I'm proud of Middlesbrough players'Result: De Roon gives Boro slim survival hopeTeam News: Sunderland unchanged for Middlesbrough trip
Agnew demands Middlesbrough reactionMoyes "confident" of beating MiddlesbroughBen Gibson 'to leave Boro if relegated'Ehiogu's wife sets up JustGiving page for charity pledgeAgnew: "It has been a tough few months"
> Middlesbrough Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34229369224775
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33187864402461
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 