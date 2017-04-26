Apr 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Attendance: 30,742
Middlesbrough
1-0
Sunderland
de Roon (8')
Friend (28'), Clayton (31'), da Silva (71')
FT(HT: 1-0)

O'Shea (37'), Gibson (45'), Jones (77')

Steve Agnew: 'I'm proud of Middlesbrough players'

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Middlesbrough boss Steve Agnew says that he is "proud" of his players after they battled their way to a 1-0 win over Sunderland in the Premier League.
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 10:48 UK

Middlesbrough boss Steve Agnew has admitted that "it feels great" to get his first win as caretaker manager on the board at the seventh attempt.

On Wednesday night, an early goal from Marten de Roon earned Boro a 1-0 victory over North-East rivals Sunderland to keep their faint hopes of top-flight survival alive.

The club still sit six points adrift of safety, but Agnew has suggested that his team will only focus their attention on their next fixture - a home clash with Manchester City.

The 51-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "It feels great. Everybody is absolutely delighted with the three points. We had to defend for long spells but we got the goal early. I'm so proud of the players.

"Clean sheets are obviously something you build on. I think it was important, the early goal. It gave everybody a lift and a confidence to see the game through.

"The players are all happy. I think all we do now is we remain focused for the game on Sunday against Manchester City. We'll certainly gain some confidence and belief going into games."

Boro's success over Sunderland was just their fifth triumph in the Premier League this season.

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
