On-loan Middlesbrough defender Calum Chambers has claimed that his teammates "are all pretty devastated" following Sunday afternoon's 2-2 draw at home to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Relegation-threatened Boro took a 2-1 lead in the 77th minute of the contest when Chambers prodded home from close range, but Gabriel Jesus levelled the scores five minutes from time.

Man City's first came from a controversial penalty, meanwhile, and Chambers, who is on loan at the Riverside Stadium from Arsenal, has claimed that the decision "was pretty harsh".

"I think we are all pretty devastated to be honest. We feel we deserve a win and the three points. We played well and competed against a top team. I haven't seen the penalty back, my initial reaction was that it was pretty harsh," Chambers told reporters.

"The crowd were fantastic today and really fired the team on. We are not going to stop, we are going to keep fighting to the very end. We know we need wins. We gave 110% and left everything out there. We have to pick our heads up and go on to the next one."

Middlesbrough, who are next in action away to Chelsea on May 8, remain 19th in the Premier League table - six points behind 17th-place Hull City.