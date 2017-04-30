Apr 30, 2017 at 2.05pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
2-2
Man CityManchester City
Negredo (38'), Chambers (77')
Stuani (16'), Forshaw (54'), Fabio (67'), de Roon (69')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Aguero (68' pen.), Jesus (85')
Kompany (31'), Sane (68'), Otamendi (76'), Sterling (81')

Calum Chambers: 'Middlesbrough devastated with draw'

Calum Chambers in action for Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
On-loan Middlesbrough defender Calum Chambers says that his teammates "are all pretty devastated" following Sunday afternoon's 2-2 draw at home to Manchester City.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 17:33 UK

On-loan Middlesbrough defender Calum Chambers has claimed that his teammates "are all pretty devastated" following Sunday afternoon's 2-2 draw at home to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Relegation-threatened Boro took a 2-1 lead in the 77th minute of the contest when Chambers prodded home from close range, but Gabriel Jesus levelled the scores five minutes from time.

Man City's first came from a controversial penalty, meanwhile, and Chambers, who is on loan at the Riverside Stadium from Arsenal, has claimed that the decision "was pretty harsh".

"I think we are all pretty devastated to be honest. We feel we deserve a win and the three points. We played well and competed against a top team. I haven't seen the penalty back, my initial reaction was that it was pretty harsh," Chambers told reporters.

"The crowd were fantastic today and really fired the team on. We are not going to stop, we are going to keep fighting to the very end. We know we need wins. We gave 110% and left everything out there. We have to pick our heads up and go on to the next one."

Middlesbrough, who are next in action away to Chelsea on May 8, remain 19th in the Premier League table - six points behind 17th-place Hull City.

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Read Next:
Agnew hails 'battling' Middlesbrough
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Calum Chambers, Gabriel Jesus, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Result: Middlesbrough, Manchester City share points at Riverside
 Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Steve Agnew hails 'battling' Middlesbrough team
 Calum Chambers in action for Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Calum Chambers: 'Middlesbrough devastated with draw'
Team News: Five changes for Man City at BoroPreview: Middlesbrough vs. Manchester CityAgnew: 'Boro in a better place now'Agnew: 'I'm proud of Middlesbrough players'Result: De Roon gives Boro slim survival hope
Team News: Sunderland unchanged for Middlesbrough tripAgnew demands Middlesbrough reactionMoyes "confident" of beating MiddlesbroughBen Gibson 'to leave Boro if relegated'Ehiogu's wife sets up JustGiving page for charity pledge
> Middlesbrough Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 