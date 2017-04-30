Apr 30, 2017 at 2.05pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Ronald Koeman "happy" despite Chelsea loss

Everton boss Ronald Koeman insists that he was "happy" with his players despite Sunday's 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League.
Everton boss Ronald Koeman has insisted that he was "happy" with his players despite Sunday's 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Toffees matched Chelsea for long stages of the affair at Goodison Park, but the league leaders scored three times in the final 25 minutes to secure a vital three points.

Koeman has admitted that "it is really tough to beat Chelsea", and has tipped Antonio Conte's side to win the title this season after stretching their lead over second-place Tottenham Hotspur to seven points.

"We did well, until the 1-0 maybe. After that we had more problems but that was all about their quality, before that we played well and made it tough for them. Maybe we didn't create a lot of chances, but I was happy," Koeman told Sky Sports News.

"It is really tough to beat Chelsea. They showed today their belief and their quality. They will be champions. We need to find the motivation to finish the season strongly."

Next up for Everton is a trip to relegation-threatened Swansea City next weekend.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
