Kevin De Bruyne insists that his three-month wait for a goal has not been playing on his mind, having ended that drought in front of goal in the win over Crystal Palace.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has put his recent scoring drought down to bad luck after finally getting off the mark in the 5-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace.

The Belgium international had gone three months without finding the net for the Citizens prior to his long-range strike against the Eagles, tucking the ball past Wayne Hennessey from the edge of the box.

De Bruyne, who has hit the bar a league-high nine times this season, was happy to end his goalless 16-match run but insists that it is not something that was playing on his mind.

"It's always nice to score," he told Sky Sports News. "I've not really been looking, I've been doing my thing but I know I've hit the bar and the post a lot and one more today.

"It's just the way it goes. One time it will go in and the other time you will miss. You just keep trying and at the end everything is going to be alright.

"It's just unlucky. It's always close and sometimes it just goes in off the post but this year it has always been out. The accuracy is there, you just need a little bit more."

De Bruyne now has five goals and 15 assist to his name in the Premier League this season, while also contributing to a couple of goals in the Champions League.