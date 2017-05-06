Paul Clement believes that Swansea City have clicked into gear at just the right time, having picked up a 1-0 win over Everton that takes them out of the drop zone.

Swansea City boss Paul Clement has described his side's 1-0 victory over Everton as 'one of the proudest moments' of his coaching career.

The Welsh outfit scraped a narrow victory in Saturday's late kickoff in the Premier League, lifting them above Hull City - who had earlier lost 2-0 to Sunderland - and out of the relegation zone.

Swansea created the better chances, hitting the post through Jordan Ayew and also forcing a good stop out of opposition keeper Maarten Stekelenburg, but in the end Fernando Llorente's 13th goal of the season was all that was needed.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Clement said: "It is one of my proudest moments today. What a fantastic, gritty performance. It was so important we got that result today after what happened at Hull.

"We have hit some form both offensively and especially defensively. We have played against really good opposition and seven points from three games is a fantastic tally.

"It gave us a lift before the game knowing that result had gone in our favour, we knew if we did something special we could get out of the relegation zone. We really defended well."

Swansea are now one point above Hull in 17th place heading into the final fortnight of the season, with games against Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion to come.