Palace, meanwhile, have lost their last two games but remain six points clear of the relegation zone and know that a win today would all but secure their Premier League status for another season.

The hosts come into this match looking to strengthen their place in the top four, but they have failed to win any of their last three outings across all competitions.

12.08pm Palace have not lost three consecutive matches across all competitions since November - when they strung together an unwanted run of six - while the last time they lost three on the bounce in the Premier League was back in January. Their situation now is a lot better than it was then, though, with these last two losses coming off the back of a run of just one defeat in eight games, which included six wins and victories over the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.

12.06pm Could this be the perfect time for Palace to play City, then? Well, a week or so ago you might have said so, but Palace have also suffered a dip in form over their past two games to slow their remarkable resurgence under Sam Allardyce . The Eagles arrive at the Etihad having lost back-to-back matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley, the latter of which was particularly disappointing as the Clarets picked up their first away win of the entire season.

12.04pm Perhaps the most concerning thing for Man City fans will be their relative lack of goals at the Etihad too - a stadium where they have traditionally been very free-scoring. They have netted just 27 times at home this season - fewer than Bournemouth and the same amount as both Hull and West Bromwich Albion, whereas away from home they have scored a league-high 38 times. Two of City's last four Premier League games here have ended 0-0 too, that following a run of just one goalless draw in their previous 119 league outings in front of their own fans. Guardiola's side have struggled to break teams down more than usual this season, which also goes some way to explaining their recent record of just two wins from their last nine games in all competitions.

12.02pm The problem for Manchester City , like their local rivals Manchester United, has been the number of games then have drawn in front of their own fans - seven from their 16 matches. Only Old Trafford has seen more Premier League draws this season, and three of those seven draws have come in City's most recent four home games, with only one win in that time. Stringing together an unbeaten run is all well and good, but City need only look across Manchester for proof that draws can be almost as damaging as defeats in the race for the top four.

12pm If only home records counted in the Premier League this season, City would sit down in seventh in the table, whereas away from home they would be second behind only Chelsea. However, Guardiola's side have still only lost once in front of their own fans this term, and that applies to all competitions, not just the Premier League. A 3-1 loss to Chelsea in December is Man City's only home defeat in their last 27 outings here - a run which stretches back to March 2016, while their current unbeaten run at the Etihad stands at 12 games.

11.58am City's run-in does look kind, though, which should play in the favour over the closing weeks of the season. Following today's match City will take on Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion and Watford in their final three games of the season, and that final-day meeting against the Hornets is the only one of those that comes away from home. Having said that, City have actually been better on the road this season, with 35 away points compared to just 31 at home, so they may have fancied a few more trips away rather than staying at the Etihad for the next three games.

11.56am Guardiola will, of course, want to finish as high as possible, but getting into that top four is by far the main priority and, at this stage of the campaign, I am sure he would settle for a fourth-placed finish it he was offered it now. There has been an improvement from City so far this term - they are five points better off than at the same stage last season - but it has not exactly been the level of success that many fans - and indeed the board - would have hoped for following the arrival of the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager.

11.54am City do have the opportunity to steal a march on the chasing pack with a victory this afternoon, and a win would be extra beneficial for them considering Arsenal face Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow afternoon - a match that is guaranteed to see at least one of the two closest challengers to the top four drop points. Victory could also lift City up to third above Liverpool, who do not play until tomorrow either. Liverpool currently sit three points better off than Guardiola's side, but the Reds have played a game more.

11.52am There are match-winners on both sides, then, but City will still come into this match as heavy favourites to get all three points today, The hosts are in desperate need of a win too, with a recent dip in form having put their top-four hopes in jeopardy with Manchester United and Arsenal looking to catch them. Pep Guardiola was expected to challenge for the Premier League title during his first campaign at the club, but with just four games remaining he finds himself in a very real fight just to qualify for the Champions League

11.50am In midfield, McArthur keeps his place alongside Milivojevic, who has been a very valuable addition since joining in January. Mamadou Sakho was another to make a big impact on the team after joining, but he will miss the rest of the season after straining his ACL, adding to Palace's defensive injury worries. As I mentioned earlier, Delaney is available and on the bench, but Tomkins, Dann and Souare are all next to Sakho in the treatment room.

11.48am Benteke will be Palace's main goal threat, particularly if they are able to get a lot of crosses into the box. In Kompany and Otamendi City have two defenders who seem fairly well suited to nullifying the threat of the Belgian, but if he is afforded any amount of space he can be deadly inside the area. It hasn't been all plain sailing for him this season, but he scored a brace at Anfield not long ago so may fancy his chances today too.

11.46am The introduction of Van Aanholt is the only change for Allardyce from the 2-0 defeat to Burnley last time out, with the front three of Zaha, Townsend and Benteke keeping their places in the side. They enjoyed a real purple patch of form during Palace's own resurgence - Zaha in particular - but they have gone off the boil a little more in the last couple of games. This would be a good time for them to return to form, and City's style of play may well lend itself to that.

11.44am Palace, meanwhile, have named an interesting defensive line which appears to put Patrick van Aanholt at centre-back - an unfamiliar position for him which could spell good news for Jesus. It is clearly an intentional decision from Allardyce, though, as Delaney is on the bench and drops out of the team to be replaced by Schlupp. It could be that Van Aanholt or Schlupp switches over to the right flank as Ward seems more suited to playing in central defence.

11.42am In all, City have made four changes to their side for this one, in addition to their switch of formation. Leroy Sane is one of those to come back into the fold, effectively replacing Aguero in the side. Sterling also comes back in, in place of Navas, and those two speed merchants will look to keep the Palace full-backs from bombing forward themselves. Yaya Toure will sit as a holding midfielder alongside either Silva or De Bruyne.

11.40am Sergio Aguero misses out for the hosts today due to a groin strain which could well sideline him for the rest of the season, and that sees the prolific Gabriel Jesus lead the line on his own today. The Brazilian has made a flying start to his Manchester City career, which was stalled by a broken metatarsal but picked up again with a goal against Middlesbrough last time out. The youngster actually replaced Aguero in the team when Aguero was fully fit earlier in the campaign, so the loss of the Argentine will perhaps not be as damaging as it might have been in previous campaigns.

11.38am The team sheet suggests that Pep Guardiola will switch back to four at the back this afternoon having played a 3-4-3 formation against Middlesbrough, with Fernandinho filling in as a right-back. It is a position he has occupied on a few occasions this season, although he will face an interesting test against Palace's tricky wingers today. Kompany and Otamendi retain their places at the heart of the defence, while Clichy makes up that back four.

11.36am What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, the big news as far as the hosts are concerned is that David Silva starts having been a doubt for the game with a knee injury. The Spaniard has been the creative fulcrum of this City side for a number of years now and comes into the team today effectively in place of Garcia, who was given a rare run-out against Middlesbrough. Silva is expected to play further forward than Garcia, though, being part of the trio behind the striker.

11.34am CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Speroni, Delaney, Flamini, Lee, Sako, Remy, Campbell

11.34am CRYSTAL PALACE STARTING XI: Hennessey; Ward, Kelly, Van Aanholt, Schlupp; Milivojevic, Puncheon, McArthur, Zaha, Townsend; Benteke

11.32am MAN CITY SUBS: Gunn, Sagna, Zabaleta, Fernando, Kolarov, Navas, Iheanacho

11.32am MAN CITY STARTING XI: Caballero; Fernandinho, Kompany, Otamendi, Clichy; Yaya Toure, Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane; Gabriel Jesus