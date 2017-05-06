May 6, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Crystal Palace
 

Team News: Gabriel Jesus leads Manchester City line

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
© SilverHub
Gabriel Jesus leads the Manchester City attack in the absence of Sergio Aguero as his side host Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 11:50 UK

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has chosen Gabriel Jesus to lead his side's attack in the Premier League fixture with Crystal Palace.

Kelechi Iheanacho was an option to replace the injured Sergio Aguero, but Guardiola has opted to give Jesus the chance to play down the middle at the Etihad Stadium.

David Silva is included in the starting lineup - despite initially being ruled out - while Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane all feature in an offensive-minded formation.

As for Palace, manager Sam Allardyce is forced to name four full-backs in defence after injuries to three of his first-choice centre-backs.

Martin Kelly and Patrick van Aanholt will feature in the centre, with Joel Ward and Jeffrey Schlupp taking their place on the flanks.

Manchester City: Caballero, Fernandinho, Kompany, Otamendi, Clichy, Yaya Toure, Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Gabriel Jesus
Subs: Gunn, Sagna, Zabaleta, Fernando, Kolarov, Navas, Iheanacho

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Kelly, Van Aanholt, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Puncheon, McArthur, Zaha, Townsend, Benteke
Subs: Speroni, Delaney, Flamini, Lee, Sako, Remy, Campbell

Follow the match in the North-West with Sports Mole's live commentary.

Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Read Next:
Aguero, Bravo ruled out for Man City
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gabriel Jesus, Pep Guardiola, Kelechi Iheanacho, Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Leroy Sane, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Sam Allardyce, Martin Kelly, Patrick van Aanholt, Joel Ward, Jeffrey Schlupp, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal on April 23, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Team News: Gabriel Jesus leads Manchester City line
 A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Manchester City banned from signing academy players
United, City 'want Ajax wonderkid'Advisor: 'Iheanacho should leave City'Guardiola: 'Benteke among world's best finishers'Guardiola: 'PL football takes place in boxes'Aguero, Bravo ruled out for Man City
Three Spurs players on April POTM shortlistMan City ready to spend £94m on Mbappe?Man City in running to sign Luke Shaw?Pochettino plays down Walker rotationPreview: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
> Manchester City Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal on April 23, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Team News: Gabriel Jesus leads Manchester City line
 Jermain Defoe reacts to a missed opportunity against Manchester United on April 9, 2017
Sam Allardyce declares interest in Jermain Defoe, Mamadou Sakho
Palace, Newcastle chase England stopper?Allardyce: 'We can't rely on other results'Guardiola: 'Benteke among world's best finishers'Three Spurs players on April POTM shortlistPreview: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
Van Aanholt "sorry" for relegated SunderlandSimunovic 'on West Brom, Palace and Newcastle radar'Pulis: 'Dyche in PL's top three managers'Tottenham 'ease pursuit of Zaha'Mourinho: 'I could field Under-23 side'
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
League Two
National League Playoffs
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
10Southampton33118143944-541
11Bournemouth35118165063-1341
12Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
13Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
14Watford34117163755-1840
15Burnley35116183549-1439
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 