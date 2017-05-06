Gabriel Jesus leads the Manchester City attack in the absence of Sergio Aguero as his side host Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has chosen Gabriel Jesus to lead his side's attack in the Premier League fixture with Crystal Palace.

Kelechi Iheanacho was an option to replace the injured Sergio Aguero, but Guardiola has opted to give Jesus the chance to play down the middle at the Etihad Stadium.

David Silva is included in the starting lineup - despite initially being ruled out - while Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane all feature in an offensive-minded formation.

As for Palace, manager Sam Allardyce is forced to name four full-backs in defence after injuries to three of his first-choice centre-backs.

Martin Kelly and Patrick van Aanholt will feature in the centre, with Joel Ward and Jeffrey Schlupp taking their place on the flanks.

Manchester City: Caballero, Fernandinho, Kompany, Otamendi, Clichy, Yaya Toure, Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Gabriel Jesus

Subs: Gunn, Sagna, Zabaleta, Fernando, Kolarov, Navas, Iheanacho

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Kelly, Van Aanholt, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Puncheon, McArthur, Zaha, Townsend, Benteke

Subs: Speroni, Delaney, Flamini, Lee, Sako, Remy, Campbell

Follow the match in the North-West with Sports Mole's live commentary.