Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that Champions League qualification is in his own side's hands following their 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

David Silva set City on their way with the opening goal after less than two minutes, before second-half strikes from Vincent Kompany, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Otamendi completed the rout.

City move up to third in the Premier League table as a result, now four points clear of Manchester United, and with only three games of their season remaining Guardiola acknowledged that his side are in control of the top-four race.

"Our performance was high level. I'm pleased for our people we can finally enjoy a lot of goals here," he told Sky Sports News.

"Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, even Everton... it's so important to play in the Champions League. It's in our hands."

City will host Leicester City next weekend as they bid to strengthen their hold on a top-four spot.