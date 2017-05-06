May 6, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Attendance: 54,119
Man CityManchester City
5-0
Crystal Palace
Silva (2'), Kompany (49'), De Bruyne (60'), Sterling (82'), Otamendi (93')
Kompany (33')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Kelly (4'), Milivojevic (52'), Delaney (92')

Pep Guardiola: 'Champions League is in our hands'

Pep Guardiola celebrates after the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
© SilverHub
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that his side are in control of the top-four race following their 5-0 win over Crystal Palace.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 15:30 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that Champions League qualification is in his own side's hands following their 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

David Silva set City on their way with the opening goal after less than two minutes, before second-half strikes from Vincent Kompany, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Otamendi completed the rout.

City move up to third in the Premier League table as a result, now four points clear of Manchester United, and with only three games of their season remaining Guardiola acknowledged that his side are in control of the top-four race.

"Our performance was high level. I'm pleased for our people we can finally enjoy a lot of goals here," he told Sky Sports News.

"Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, even Everton... it's so important to play in the Champions League. It's in our hands."

City will host Leicester City next weekend as they bid to strengthen their hold on a top-four spot.

Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
David Silva celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 5-0 Crystal Palace - as it happened
 Vincent Kompany celebrates scoring with teammates during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Vincent Kompany: 'We needed Crystal Palace rout'
 David Silva celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Result: Manchester City thrash Crystal Palace to move third
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
4Liverpool35209671422969
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35138144144-347
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164454-1043
10Stoke CityStoke361110153951-1243
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
12Southampton33118143944-541
13Bournemouth36118175165-1441
14Watford35117173757-2040
15Burnley36116193651-1539
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Hull City3697203668-3234
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3566232760-3324
> Full Version
