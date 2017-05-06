May 6, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Crystal Palace
 

Preview: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Premier League clash between Manchester City and Crystal Palace from the Etihad Stadium.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 16:01 UK

Manchester City's bid to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season will continue when they welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Man City currently sit fourth in the table on 66 points, but they are just one point clear of fifth-place Manchester United, and will welcome a Palace side who are not yet mathematically safe from relegation.

Man City

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`© SilverHub

Nineteen wins, nine draws and six defeats is Man City's record from 34 matches of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign, and a total of 66 points has left them down in fourth position, some 15 points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola had been expected to lead a challenge for the Premier League title after taking charge last summer, but there have been teething problems for the Spaniard at the Etihad, and the club face a battle from fifth-place Man United and sixth-place Arsenal to secure a Champions League finish in England's top flight.

Man City have actually only won two of their last eight Premier League matches, and will enter this weekend's clash with Palace off the back of successive draws against Man United and Middlesbrough.

A 0-0 draw with their Manchester rivals on April 27 was not the worst result in the world, but Guardiola will have been disappointed with a 2-2 draw against a Middlesbrough team who have really struggled throughout the 2016-17 campaign.

Man City have the second-best away record in the Premier League this season, but they have only won eight of their 16 league fixtures at the Etihad – drawing seven times in the process. They have also only scored 27 times on home soil in the league this term, which is an indication of their troubles.

What's more, over the last 10 Premier League games, Palace (19) have actually won more points than Man City (17). Guardiola will be given time to make his mark with the Citizens, but there is no question that the former Bayern Munich manager has found things tough in England.

A top-four finish is still in Man City's hands this season, however, and the former English champions will be confident of gaining enough points in their final four matches against Palace (H), Leicester City (H), West Bromwich Albion (H) and Watford (A).

Recent form: DLWWDD
Recent form (all competitions): LWWLDD

Crystal Palace

Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017© SilverHub

Between April 10 and April 13, Sam Allardyce's Palace collected seven points from three Premier League matches against Arsenal, Leicester and Liverpool, which led to the Eagles looking up the table rather than towards the bottom three.

Indeed, a 2-1 victory at Liverpool on April 23 was an indication of Palace's improvement under Allardyce, but they will enter this weekend's clash at the Etihad off the back of home defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley.

A total of 38 points has left Palace in 16th position in the table – six points clear of 18th-place Swansea City approaching the final weeks of the campaign. They are still not safe from the threat of relegation, and another loss on Saturday would leave the Eagles looking over their shoulder once again.

Only Sunderland (14) have collected fewer home points than Palace (17) in the Premier League this season, but the London outfit have been impressive on their travels – picking up 21 points, which is just three fewer than Arsenal.

Indeed, Palace won at both Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League last month, and there is no question that the team's counter-attacking abilities are more suited to away fixtures, rather than matches at home, which almost force them to become the dominant side in possession.

It would take some turnaround for Palace to be relegated from this position, but defeat this weekend would leave them vulnerable ahead of what is shaping up to be a massive game at home to Hull City on May 14.

Allardyce's side then face a trip to Man United on the final weekend of the season, and three defeats could well see them drop out of the top flight.

Recent form: LWDWLL

Team News

Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`© SilverHub

Man City are expected to be without the services of Sergio Aguero, who picked up a groin injury against Middlesbrough last time out.

David Silva is also still struggling with a knee problem, while Claudio Bravo remains on the sidelines with a calf strain, meaning that Willy Caballero will continue between the sticks.

John Stones and Yaya Toure are both pushing for recalls after sitting out the clash with Middlesbrough, while Jesus Navas could be given the nod at right-back once again due to Bacary Sagna's injury struggles.

As for Palace, on-loan Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho is out with knee ligament damage, while injuries to James Tomkins and Scott Dann means that Allardyce remains short in central defence.

As a result, Martin Kelly is expected to be given the nod at centre-back once again, while the front three should remain unchanged as Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend support Christian Benteke once again.

Yohan Cabaye is also back in contention after missing the clash with Burnley due to a knock.

Man City possible starting lineup:
Caballero; Navas, Stones, Kompany, Kolarov; Toure, Fernandinho; Sane, De Bruyne, Sterling; Jesus

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:
Hennessey; Ward, Kelly, Delaney, Van Aanholt; Cabaye, Milivojevic, Puncheon; Zaha, Benteke, Townsend

Head To Head

Man City have won eight of their last nine Premier League games against Palace, suffering just one defeat – 2-1 at Selhurst Park in April 2015, and the Citizens are unbeaten in six home games against Palace in the top flight.

What's more, Palace have not kept a clean sheet against Man City in the Premier League since May 1993, while the London outfit have not scored on any of their previous three trips to the Etihad in the Premier League.

Goals from Raheem Sterling, Sane and Toure saw Man City run out 3-0 winners at Selhurst Park in the reverse match earlier this season, and their last Premier League meeting at the Etihad ended in a 4-0 home win last January.

Sports Mole Logo© SM / Sports Mole

We say: Man City 2-0 Crystal Palace

Man City have not exactly been flying at home this season, while Palace won away at both Chelsea and Liverpool last month. Guardiola's side are due a positive result, however, and we are backing the Citizens to record a comfortable three points against travelling Palace this weekend.

Who will win Saturday's Premier League clash at the Etihad?

Man City
Draw
Crystal Palace
Man City
100.0%
Draw
0.0%
Crystal Palace
0.0%
Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Read Next:
Sam Allardyce plays down John Terry link
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Sam Allardyce, Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Claudio Bravo, Willy Caballero, John Stones, Yaya Toure, Jesus Navas, Bacary Sagna, Mamadou Sakho, Scott Dann, James Tomkins, Martin Kelly, Christian Benteke, Andros Townsend, Wilfried Zaha, Raheem Sterling, Yohan Cabaye, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino plays down Kyle Walker rotation
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Preview: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
 Monchengladbach's Swiss defender Nico Elvedi and Bayern Munich's midfielder Coman (L) vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich in Monchengladbach on December 5, 2015
Manchester City 'not giving up on signing Kingsley Coman'
Man City, Liverpool 'eye Ryan Bertrand'Butland emerges as option for Man City?Nolito: 'Celta can beat Man United'Pep Guardiola 'wants British signings'Uncle: 'Manchester an option for Mbappe'
Dolberg rules out joining Man City, UnitedMan City 'to offer Jesus Navas new deal'Guidetti vows to 'keep city blue' against Man UtdKompany: 'Judge Guardiola next season'Report: PL giants join Schick race
> Manchester City Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Preview: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
 Kelechi Iheanacho scores with Jozo Simunovic in pursuit during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Report: Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic on radar of multiple teams in Europe
 Patrick van Aanholt celebrates scoring during the game between Sunderland and Aston Villa on January 2, 2016
Patrick van Aanholt "sorry" for relegated Sunderland
Pulis: 'Dyche in PL's top three managers'Tottenham 'ease pursuit of Zaha'Mourinho: 'I could field Under-23 side'Allardyce: 'Palace should have won penalty'Result: Barnes, Gray inspire Burnley to first away win
Team News: Mamadou Sakho misses out for PalaceWilfried Zaha: 'Man United criticism hurt'Klopp positive over Mamadou Sakho injuryReport: Palace eye Soualiho MeitePL clubs 'monitoring Hull's Jakupovic'
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 