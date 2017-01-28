Goals from Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Yaya Toure guide Manchester City to a fifth round win at Crystal Palace.

Manchester City have coasted into the fifth round of the FA Cup after a comfortable victory away to last year's finalists Crystal Palace.

Pep Guardiola's men, who were denied a win by a late Tottenham Hotspur comeback last weekend, started promisingly, with Leroy Sane squandering a chance in the opening minutes as he latched onto Raheem Sterling's cross, but delivered a timid header wide of the mark.

City continue to push for an early opening as David Silva brought a save out of Wayne Hennessey before Fabian Delph failed to turn another Sterling delivery goalwards.

The Eagles, who had won only one of their previous 10 games coming into this tie, managed to get a foothold in the game midway through the half as Christian Benteke directed a header at Willy Caballero before the Belgian flicked Jordan Mutch's cross just over the bar on 31 minutes.

However, despite the resurgence from the home side, it was the visitors who took the lead two minutes before half time as Gabriel Jesus, on his full debut for City, teed up Sterling who slotted low to Hennessey's left-hand side.

More to follow.