Pep Guardiola reveals that Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany "is fit" and may make his latest return to action in the FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that he is ready to take a risk on the fitness of defender Vincent Kompany.

The Belgium international has barely featured since Guardiola took charge in the summer due to a string of niggling injury issues, starting just four games in all

Kompany has not played any part for City since the Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace on November 19, but he is now back in full training and could make his latest return to action in the FA Cup tie against the Eagles on Saturday.

"He is fit. That is the most important thing. He is training and he feels good," Guardiola told reporters. "The factor [we must consider] is that he has not played for a long time and we have to evaluate his condition.

"He has a lot of experience and I think he will handle [returning] as quick as possible. Sooner or later we are going to have to take a risk. In the next games he is going to try and play. I don't know if it is going to be tomorrow or afterwards."

Guardiola also confirmed that Wilfredo Caballero will start at Selhurst Park and new recruit Gabriel Jesus could feature at some point.