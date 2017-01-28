Jan 28, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
vs.
Man CityManchester City

Pep Guardiola hints at return to action for Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany is down injured during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Manchester City on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Pep Guardiola reveals that Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany "is fit" and may make his latest return to action in the FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace on Saturday.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 at 19:34 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that he is ready to take a risk on the fitness of defender Vincent Kompany.

The Belgium international has barely featured since Guardiola took charge in the summer due to a string of niggling injury issues, starting just four games in all

Kompany has not played any part for City since the Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace on November 19, but he is now back in full training and could make his latest return to action in the FA Cup tie against the Eagles on Saturday.

"He is fit. That is the most important thing. He is training and he feels good," Guardiola told reporters. "The factor [we must consider] is that he has not played for a long time and we have to evaluate his condition.

"He has a lot of experience and I think he will handle [returning] as quick as possible. Sooner or later we are going to have to take a risk. In the next games he is going to try and play. I don't know if it is going to be tomorrow or afterwards."

Guardiola also confirmed that Wilfredo Caballero will start at Selhurst Park and new recruit Gabriel Jesus could feature at some point.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Read Next:
Guardiola 'planning Man City clearout'
>
View our homepages for Vincent Kompany, Pep Guardiola, Wilfredo Caballero, Gabriel Jesus, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Manchester City accept Football Association anti-doping charge
 Vincent Kompany is down injured during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Manchester City on November 19, 2016
Pep Guardiola hints at return to action for Vincent Kompany
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Report: Danny Rose on radar of Manchester United, Manchester City
Report: Man City still keen on BellerinPep Guardiola wants five-year City stay?Toure rules out move to Chinese Super LeagueLionel Messi contract talks "going very well"City, Liverpool, Everton chasing Heaton?
City chiefs 'to give Guardiola major funding'Man City 'enter race for Michael Keane'Result: Spurs peg back Man City in enthralling matchTeam News: Jesus starts on City benchLive Commentary: Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
> Manchester City Homepage
More Belgium News
Vincent Kompany is down injured during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Manchester City on November 19, 2016
Pep Guardiola hints at return to action for Vincent Kompany
 Thibaut Courtois shows off his impressive nasal side profile on December 14, 2015
Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois slams FIFA scheduling of international fixtures
 Chelsea winger Eden Hazard in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2016
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard calf injury 'nothing serious'
Eden Hazard limps off for BelgiumKompany, Dembele out of Estonia clashLukaku: 'Thierry Henry is very demanding'Martinez: 'Kompany is not injured'Vincent Kompany pulls out of Belgium team
Vertonghen, Kompany stunned by Trump winFellaini pulls out of Belgium squadGibraltar keeper addresses Benteke goalCourtois "angry" with teammate HazardResult: Romelu Lukaku nets twice in Belgium win
> Belgium Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand