Team News: Jesus starts for Manchester City in FA Cup

© SilverHub

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hands a start to Gabriel Jesus for his side's FA Cup fourth round clash with Crystal Palace.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has handed a start to Gabriel Jesus for his side's FA Cup fourth round clash with Crystal Palace. Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Kelly, Tomkins, Schlupp, Flamini, Ledley, Mutch, Townsend, Lee, Benteke

Subs: Perntreou, Fryers, Delaney, McArthur, Kaikai, Cabaye, Remy Manchester City: Caballero, Sagna, Kompany, Kolarov, Clichy, Toure, Delph, Silva, Sterling, Sane, Jesus

Subs: Bravo, Zabaleta, Fernando, Nolito, De Bruyne, Stones, Navas Follow all the action from Selhurst Park with Sports Mole's live commentary. More to follow.

Read Next:

Guardiola hints at Vincent Kompany return

>