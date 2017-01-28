Team News: Jesus starts for Manchester City in FA Cup

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has handed a start to Gabriel Jesus for his side's FA Cup fourth round clash with Crystal Palace.
Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Kelly, Tomkins, Schlupp, Flamini, Ledley, Mutch, Townsend, Lee, Benteke
Subs: Perntreou, Fryers, Delaney, McArthur, Kaikai, Cabaye, Remy
Manchester City: Caballero, Sagna, Kompany, Kolarov, Clichy, Toure, Delph, Silva, Sterling, Sane, Jesus
Subs: Bravo, Zabaleta, Fernando, Nolito, De Bruyne, Stones, Navas
