Jan 28, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
vs.
Man CityManchester City

Team News: Jesus starts for Manchester City in FA Cup

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hands a start to Gabriel Jesus for his side's FA Cup fourth round clash with Crystal Palace.
Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 14:28 UK

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has handed a start to Gabriel Jesus for his side's FA Cup fourth round clash with Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Kelly, Tomkins, Schlupp, Flamini, Ledley, Mutch, Townsend, Lee, Benteke
Subs: Perntreou, Fryers, Delaney, McArthur, Kaikai, Cabaye, Remy

Manchester City: Caballero, Sagna, Kompany, Kolarov, Clichy, Toure, Delph, Silva, Sterling, Sane, Jesus
Subs: Bravo, Zabaleta, Fernando, Nolito, De Bruyne, Stones, Navas

Vincent Kompany is down injured during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Manchester City on November 19, 2016
Your Comments
