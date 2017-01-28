Hello and welcome to live coverage of the FA Cup Fourth Round clash between Crystal Palace and Manchester City.
Sam Allardyce is hoping for a turn in Palace's form, with the Eagles having won only one of their last 10 games.
However, the Citizens will be looking for a repeat of last visit to the capital when they scored five against West Ham United in round three.
Please note that kickoff is at 3pm.
2.29pmFor Palace and Allardyce, the biggest problem appears to be in defence. The Eagles have kept only one clean sheet in their last 27 Premier League games. If the South London club are to go far in this competition, or indeed stay in the top flight, one would think that is an area in need of work.
2.26pmGabriel Jesus is being tipped for big things. Some observers will have seen his impact when he helped guide Brazil to Olympic gold this summer. We may see some glimpses of the talent the boy from Sao Paolo possesses this afternoon.
2.19pmA fairly strong looking side from Sam Allardyce as well, although he still makes six changes, with Christian Benteke given a start. There is no Wilfried Zaha or Bakary Sako available. Frazier Campbell and Steve Mandanda both returned to training with Palace this week, but neither are risked for this afternoon's tie.
2.15pmSo, Manchester City do give a full debut to Brazilian youngster Gabriel Jesus, of whom big things are expected. City also recall club captain Vincent Kompany after yet another injury layoff. Fabian Delph also makes a rare appearance for the Citizens.
2.08pmPALACE XI: Hennessey, Ward, Kelly, Tomkins, Schlupp, Flamini, Ledley, Mutch, Townsend, Lee, Benteke
PALACE SUBS: Perntredu, Fryers, Delaney, McArthur, Kaikai, Cabaye, Remy
MAN CITY XI: Caballero, Sagna, Kompany, Kolarov, Clichy, Toure, Delph, Silva, Sterling, Sane, Jesus
MAN CITY SUBS: Bravo, Zabaleta, Fernando, Nolito, De Bruyne, Stones, Navas
2.05pmWe're expecting a weakened side from the Eagles, but we could see a full debut for Gabriel Jesus and the return of a welcome face for the visitors. So without further ado, let's bring you the team news from Selhurst Park.
2.03pmFor Sam Allardyce, it's hardly been a strong start to his stint as Palace manager. Their only victory in last 10 games came in the Cup win against Bolton Wanderers.
2.03pmPep Guardiola's side made light work of West Ham in the last round, romping to a 5-0 victory at the London Stadium with a strong side. So, expect a strong side as the ex-Barcelona coach goes in search of his first English domestic trophy.
