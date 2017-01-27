General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Manchester City accept Football Association anti-doping charge

A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City accept a charge of breaching anti-doping rules after failing to inform the Football Association of the 'whereabouts of their players'.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 at 19:08 UK

Premier League side Manchester City have accepted a Football Association charge of breaching anti-doping rules.

The Citizens were charged by the governing body earlier this month after failing to ensure that their 'Club Whereabouts' information was accurate.

Details outlining the charge in full have not been given, but it is understood to relate to the club as a whole as opposed to any individuals, as they failed to keep the FA informed of the location of their players.

City, who breached the rule on three occasions in a 12-month period, are now expected to face a fine.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Pep Guardiola wants five-year City stay?
>
View our homepages for Manchester City, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Manchester City accept Football Association anti-doping charge
 Vincent Kompany is down injured during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Manchester City on November 19, 2016
Pep Guardiola hints at return to action for Vincent Kompany
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Report: Danny Rose on radar of Manchester United, Manchester City
Report: Man City still keen on BellerinPep Guardiola wants five-year City stay?Toure rules out move to Chinese Super LeagueLionel Messi contract talks "going very well"City, Liverpool, Everton chasing Heaton?
City chiefs 'to give Guardiola major funding'Man City 'enter race for Michael Keane'Result: Spurs peg back Man City in enthralling matchTeam News: Jesus starts on City benchLive Commentary: Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
> Manchester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand