Manchester City accept a charge of breaching anti-doping rules after failing to inform the Football Association of the 'whereabouts of their players'.

The Citizens were charged by the governing body earlier this month after failing to ensure that their 'Club Whereabouts' information was accurate.

Details outlining the charge in full have not been given, but it is understood to relate to the club as a whole as opposed to any individuals, as they failed to keep the FA informed of the location of their players.

City, who breached the rule on three occasions in a 12-month period, are now expected to face a fine.