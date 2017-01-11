General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Manchester City hit with Football Association Anti-Doping charge

A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
The Football Association charge Premier League outfit Manchester City in relation to the rules on Anti-Doping.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 17:31 UK

The Football Association have charged Manchester City in relation to the rules on Anti-Doping.

A short statement from the FA has revealed that the Premier League side have been charged after failing to ensure that their 'Club Whereabouts' information was accurate.

"Manchester City have been charged in relation to The FA's Rules on Anti-Doping. It is alleged the club failed to ensure that their 'Club Whereabouts' information was accurate, contrary to Regulation 14(d)," read the statement.

According to a number of reports, the charge relates to administration errors and the club are likely to be hit with a fine, rather than a more serious punishment.

Man City have been given until January 19 to respond to the charge.

Jack Wilshere of Arsenal looks on during the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal and VfL Wolfsburg at the Emirates Stadium on July 26, 2015
Your Comments
