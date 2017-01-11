The Football Association charge Premier League outfit Manchester City in relation to the rules on Anti-Doping.

"Manchester City have been charged in relation to The FA's Rules on Anti-Doping. It is alleged the club failed to ensure that their 'Club Whereabouts' information was accurate, contrary to Regulation 14(d)," read the statement.

According to a number of reports, the charge relates to administration errors and the club are likely to be hit with a fine, rather than a more serious punishment.

Man City have been given until January 19 to respond to the charge.