Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has admitted that his side needed their 5-0 win over Crystal Palace to arrest their struggles at home this season.

City have drawn seven games at the Etihad this term and had only won one of their previous four before thrashing Palace to climb up to third in the Premier League table this afternoon.

Kompany scored the pick of the goals shortly after half time, and he has challenged his side to put in a repeat performance next time out.

"It was only 1-0 after the first half so it wasn't easy. We kept shooting and kept trying and we forced it to go our way. We needed that," he told Sky Sports News.

When asked whether it was his best goal for City, Kompany added: "It depends if you talk about emotions. The one against Man United will always be best. You close your eyes and swing! I was pleased with the second half. We scored a lot and got the clean sheet.

"We wanted to set this chain of home games right and it couldn't have gone better. We need to repeat the performance in the next games."

City's next match comes at home to Leicester City next weekend.