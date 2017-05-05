New Transfer Talk header

Crystal Palace, Newcastle United chase Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton?

Tom Heaton in action during an England training session on March 22, 2016
Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton.
Crystal Palace and Newcastle United have reportedly identified Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton as a possible target ahead of the summer window.

Since moving to Turf Moor in 2013, Heaton has established himself as one of England's top goalkeepers and he went on to make his national team debut back in May 2016.

However, his consistent performances have inevitably attracted attention from elsewhere and according to The Sun, Palace and Newcastle want to sign the 31-year-old ahead of the next campaign.

Palace are currently well stocked with goalkeepers but with Steve Mandanda likely to leave and Julian Speroni now 37 years of age, manager Sam Allardyce could be on the look-out for more competition for Wayne Hennessey.

Newcastle are also blessed with strength in numbers between the sticks, with Karl Darlow, Matz Sels and Rob Elliot all making appearances in the Championship this season.

Heaton - who is captain of the Clarets - has a contract until 2020.

Jermain Defoe reacts to a missed opportunity against Manchester United on April 9, 2017
