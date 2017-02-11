Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum admits that he is unsure why his side have suffered such a drastic dip in form since the turn of the year.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has urged his side to learn from the mistakes that they have been making during their recent poor run of form.

The Reds have won just one of their 10 matches so far in 2017, a spell of form which has seen them drop out of the Premier League title race in addition to suffering elimination from the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

High-flying Tottenham Hotspur will visit Anfield on Saturday looking to pour more misery on Jurgen Klopp's side, and Wijnaldum acknowledged that the team have lost confidence during their current run.

"It's difficult to say. People from outside ask us what the reason is that we're not performing as good as before; they ask you is it [the number of] games that we've played, because we've played a lot of games in a row – but other teams have had the same and didn't drop points, and we did," he told the club's official website.

"Sometimes you're in a flow and sometimes not. We're in a situation where we're not in a flow, but we must have confidence and faith we can change it. We showed it against Chelsea, but we have to show that against other teams we're playing against. We must get the focus to play again like before, playing with freedom.

"If you don't collect a lot of points, if you lose a lot of games and if you don't play the way you played before, I think you lose a little bit of confidence. But now we must make sure we get back on track, play like we did before to get more confidence and start winning games. For me, every game is another [opportunity], so even after a game in which we've played well and won, you enjoy it a little bit but then you focus on the next game again.

"That's what we're trying to do now, trying to learn from the mistakes we've made in the games. And also, I am trying to learn from the mistakes I've made in the games, looking forward to trying to [perform] better in every game. It's not that I think about the games all of the time, but I think about the moments I could have done better and the moments I did well to take that with me and learn from it to play a better game next time."

Despite their poor recent form, Liverpool remain unbeaten against their top-six rivals in the league this season.