Feb 11, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Georginio Wijnaldum: 'Liverpool must learn from mistakes'

Georginio Wijnaldum in action for Liverpool on September 16, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum admits that he is unsure why his side have suffered such a drastic dip in form since the turn of the year.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 18:16 UK

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has urged his side to learn from the mistakes that they have been making during their recent poor run of form.

The Reds have won just one of their 10 matches so far in 2017, a spell of form which has seen them drop out of the Premier League title race in addition to suffering elimination from the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

High-flying Tottenham Hotspur will visit Anfield on Saturday looking to pour more misery on Jurgen Klopp's side, and Wijnaldum acknowledged that the team have lost confidence during their current run.

"It's difficult to say. People from outside ask us what the reason is that we're not performing as good as before; they ask you is it [the number of] games that we've played, because we've played a lot of games in a row – but other teams have had the same and didn't drop points, and we did," he told the club's official website.

"Sometimes you're in a flow and sometimes not. We're in a situation where we're not in a flow, but we must have confidence and faith we can change it. We showed it against Chelsea, but we have to show that against other teams we're playing against. We must get the focus to play again like before, playing with freedom.

"If you don't collect a lot of points, if you lose a lot of games and if you don't play the way you played before, I think you lose a little bit of confidence. But now we must make sure we get back on track, play like we did before to get more confidence and start winning games. For me, every game is another [opportunity], so even after a game in which we've played well and won, you enjoy it a little bit but then you focus on the next game again.

"That's what we're trying to do now, trying to learn from the mistakes we've made in the games. And also, I am trying to learn from the mistakes I've made in the games, looking forward to trying to [perform] better in every game. It's not that I think about the games all of the time, but I think about the moments I could have done better and the moments I did well to take that with me and learn from it to play a better game next time."

Despite their poor recent form, Liverpool remain unbeaten against their top-six rivals in the league this season.

Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Read Next:
Lallana: 'We can learn from Chelsea'
>
View our homepages for Georginio Wijnaldum, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Georginio Wijnaldum in action for Liverpool on September 16, 2016
Georginio Wijnaldum: 'Liverpool must learn from mistakes'
 A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates approached about buying Liverpool
 A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Arsenal beat Chelsea, Liverpool to signing of Nigerian youngster?
Ian Rush praises "gifted" SturridgeLallana: 'We can learn from Chelsea'Schneiderlin hopes to catch Man UnitedLiverpool 'enter race to sign Aubameyang'Harry Kane wary of "dangerous" Liverpool
Lovren 'to undergo scan on knee'Liverpool 'lead Ryan Sessegnon race'Djibril Cisse retires to become a DJLiverpool hope to beat Man Utd to starlet?Cameroon boss takes dig at Joel Matip
> Liverpool Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version