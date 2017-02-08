Liverpool's all-time leading goalscorer Ian Rush predicts that Daniel Sturridge will play a "major part" in turning around the club's form in what remains of this season.

The Reds are in the midst of their worst run of form under manager Jurgen Klopp, having won just one of their 10 games this calendar year to drop to fifth in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Sturridge has endured an underwhelming campaign so far, scoring just twice in the league, but the club's all-time leading goalscorer believes that a turn in form is around the corner.

"Daniel Sturridge is probably the most gifted striker we have got," he said. "I was made up that he didn't go in January and I hope he is still here next year but you have got to fight for your place.

"I think he will fight for his place. One thing for certain this year is that we will need Daniel Sturridge and once he gets that chance he has to take it.

"And when he does take it and starts scoring again I think he'll play a major part in Liverpool making the top four."

Sturridge has notched up 45 league goals in 85 appearances since his 2013 switch from Chelsea.