Ian Rush praises "gifted" Daniel Sturridge

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
Liverpool's all-time leading goalscorer Ian Rush predicts that Daniel Sturridge will play a "major part" in turning around the club's form in what remains of this season.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 16:00 UK

Legendary Liverpool striker Ian Rush has heaped praise upon Daniel Sturridge and predicted that he will play "a major part" in the club qualifying for the Champions League this season.

The Reds are in the midst of their worst run of form under manager Jurgen Klopp, having won just one of their 10 games this calendar year to drop to fifth in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Sturridge has endured an underwhelming campaign so far, scoring just twice in the league, but the club's all-time leading goalscorer believes that a turn in form is around the corner.

"Daniel Sturridge is probably the most gifted striker we have got," he said. "I was made up that he didn't go in January and I hope he is still here next year but you have got to fight for your place.

"I think he will fight for his place. One thing for certain this year is that we will need Daniel Sturridge and once he gets that chance he has to take it.

"And when he does take it and starts scoring again I think he'll play a major part in Liverpool making the top four."

Sturridge has notched up 45 league goals in 85 appearances since his 2013 switch from Chelsea.

A general shot of the corner flag at Goodison Park prior to their Premier League clash with West Ham United on October 30, 2016
Schneiderlin hopes to catch Man United
 A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates approached about buying Liverpool
 Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Liverpool star Adam Lallana: 'We can improve by taking tips from Chelsea'
