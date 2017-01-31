Jan 31, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
1-1
Chelsea
Wijnaldum (57')
Henderson (45'), Milner (59')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Luiz (25')
Willian (79')

Chelsea's Nemanja Matic "happy" despite being restricted to point by Liverpool

Nemanja Matic of Chelsea in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Chelsea defender Nemanja Matic says that the team are "happy" to pick up a point against Liverpool.
Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has claimed that the team are content with picking up just a point at Anfield, despite initially leading Liverpool on Tuesday night.

David Luiz opened the scoring in the 25th minute when his free kick caught out goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, who claimed after the game that he did not hear the referee's whistle.

Georginio Wijnaldum equalised for the Reds in the second half and Mignolet redeemed his earlier mistake by saving a penalty from Diego Costa with 14 minutes on the clock.

"We knew they were going to try and put pressure on us from the beginning," the Daily Star quotes Matic as saying. "We waited for our chance, we had some chances, we scored a goal.

"After the last 10 minutes we are sad because we had our chances to win, but Liverpool away is always difficult and we have to be happy with this point."

Antonio Conte's side have a commanding nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, while Liverpool sit fourth, 10 points adrift.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Burnley2392122533-829
10Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
