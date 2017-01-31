Chelsea defender Nemanja Matic says that the team are "happy" to pick up a point against Liverpool.

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has claimed that the team are content with picking up just a point at Anfield, despite initially leading Liverpool on Tuesday night.

David Luiz opened the scoring in the 25th minute when his free kick caught out goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, who claimed after the game that he did not hear the referee's whistle.

Georginio Wijnaldum equalised for the Reds in the second half and Mignolet redeemed his earlier mistake by saving a penalty from Diego Costa with 14 minutes on the clock.

"We knew they were going to try and put pressure on us from the beginning," the Daily Star quotes Matic as saying. "We waited for our chance, we had some chances, we scored a goal.

"After the last 10 minutes we are sad because we had our chances to win, but Liverpool away is always difficult and we have to be happy with this point."

Antonio Conte's side have a commanding nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, while Liverpool sit fourth, 10 points adrift.