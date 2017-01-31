Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp challenges Georginio Wijnaldum to add more goals to his game.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has challenged midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to add more goals to his game.

The Dutchman netted a crucial equaliser in this week's 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League but his coach wants him to find the net on a more regular basis.

"He is a good player. Yes, he needs to be sometimes [in the box] but especially in this game [against Chelsea] there was no time in the box so it makes no sense to be in this position," Klopp told the official Liverpool website.

"Yes, he needs to be in and around the 'interesting' situations where balls come down and where he can be involved because we have this kind of fluent style.

"We have Roberto Firmino, who is on the wing and makes the cross or whatever, but then nobody is in the box – that makes no sense, and Gini should be involved in this. Yes, he can improve in this, but not only this, because he's young enough to improve a lot."

Wijnaldum has scored three goals for Liverpool since joining the Reds from Newcastle United.