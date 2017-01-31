Jan 31, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 53,157
Liverpool
1-1
Chelsea
Wijnaldum (57')
Henderson (45'), Milner (59')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Luiz (25')
Willian (79')

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp challenges Georginio Wijnaldum to score more goals

Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates getting the equaliser during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp challenges Georginio Wijnaldum to add more goals to his game.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 19:21 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has challenged midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to add more goals to his game.

The Dutchman netted a crucial equaliser in this week's 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League but his coach wants him to find the net on a more regular basis.

"He is a good player. Yes, he needs to be sometimes [in the box] but especially in this game [against Chelsea] there was no time in the box so it makes no sense to be in this position," Klopp told the official Liverpool website.

"Yes, he needs to be in and around the 'interesting' situations where balls come down and where he can be involved because we have this kind of fluent style.

"We have Roberto Firmino, who is on the wing and makes the cross or whatever, but then nobody is in the box – that makes no sense, and Gini should be involved in this. Yes, he can improve in this, but not only this, because he's young enough to improve a lot."

Wijnaldum has scored three goals for Liverpool since joining the Reds from Newcastle United.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp: 'Maybe I was lucky to escape punishment'
>
View our homepages for Georginio Wijnaldum, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has dig at Arsene Wenger, Jurgen Klopp
 Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates getting the equaliser during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp challenges Georginio Wijnaldum to score more goals
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: 'I could never be friends with Diego Costa'
Jurgen Klopp coy on Mamadou Sakho futureKlopp "impressed" by Marco SilvaKlopp: 'Maybe I was lucky to escape punishment'Carragher "finally" admits respect for LampardKlopp plays down Mane injury worries
Firmino banned from driving for a yearGerrard takes first session as Liverpool coachMatic satisfied with point at AnfieldAntonio Conte pleased with Liverpool drawSakho completes Palace loan move
> Liverpool Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton23107634241037
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Stoke CityStoke237882935-629
10Burnley2392122533-829
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2384112940-1128
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Hull City2345142047-2717
20Sunderland2344152042-2216
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand