Liverpool to appeal Sadio Mane red card

Liverpool decide to appeal the red card handed to Sadio Mane in the 5-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

Liverpool have reportedly decided to appeal the three-match suspension which has been handed to Sadio Mane after his sending off against Manchester City.

During the first half of the Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium, Mane was handed a red card for a high boot on goalkeeper Ederson, who required seven minutes of treatment before being substituted.

The decision to dismiss the winger has divided opinion, with Jurgen Klopp claiming that the foul did not warrant a red card and former Premier League official Dermot Gallagher insisting that it was an easy call for referee Jon Moss.

Klopp has previously stated that challenging the decision would be a waste of time - while one of the fixtures included in the current ban is a tie in the EFL Cup - but the Merseyside giants have appealed for the Football Association to reduce Mane's punishment.

If Mane's suspension still stands, the 25-year-old will be absent from Premier League games with Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City, as well as a EFL Cup contest with the Foxes.